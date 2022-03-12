Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home saying 'no one else can be bothered'

12 March 2022, 21:16

Sir Rod Stewart sang songs and struck a pose as he filled in potholes near his Essex home
Sir Rod Stewart sang songs and struck a pose as he filled in potholes near his Essex home. Picture: Instagram @sirrodstewart

By Daisy Stephens

Sir Rod Steward has filmed himself filling in potholes near his home, saying "my Ferrari can't get through" and claiming "no one can be bothered to do it".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In videos posted to his Instagram, the 77-year-old can be seen shovelling gravel and singing.

"I'm repairing the street where I live because no one can be bothered to do it," the singer says.

The camera shows a number of large potholes in the road.

"This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow," he said in another video.

"It's been like this for ages and people are bashing their cars up.

"And the other day there was an ambulance with a burst tyre.

"My Ferrari can't go through here at all.

"So me and the boys thought we'd come and do it ourselves."

Fans have responded positively to the post, with one writing: "Well done! We live down the road from you and are so glad that finally something has been done about it!"

Sir Rod's daughters Kimberly and Ruby both posted heart and clapping emojis.

But one fan urged him to be careful before his scheduled shows.

"Don't hurt yourself," they wrote.

"I got tickets to see you in June."

Lee Scott, Cabinet Member for highways maintenance at Essex County Council said: "This was brought to my attention this morning, and I have asked for an officer report as quickly as possible.

"I will endeavour to rectify it."

