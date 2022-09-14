Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster among police guarding Queen's coffin

Penny Lancaster on duty guarding the Queen's coffin. Picture: Shutterstock

By Stephen Rigley

Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster marshalls crowds in her police uniform as the Queen's coffin arrived in England

The smiling former model who is a special constable was among the officers marshalling crowds who had gathered outside the base, as the Queen was driven to Buckingham Palace.

Penny was pictured at RAF Northolt ahead of the Queen's arrival, and looked happy and confident as she assisted and directed mourners.

The mum-of-two became a special constable last year, after she took part in reality show Famous and Fighting Crime.

Alongside her colleagues, she will be working across the rest of this week and early next week to support the police's effort amid the monarch's funeral.

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in a ceremony on Monday, with Penny set to be there to provide her services as a special constable.

Penny Lancaster on duty near RAF Northolt. Picture: Shutterstock

Read More: Live updates: King Charles arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of lying-in-state

Read More: William and Harry to reunite with Charles today to march behind Queen's coffin in heartbreaking echo of Diana's funeral

Speaking during an extended edition of Good Morning Britain yesterday, she said: "It was a great privilege to work at the Queen's memorial service at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday. I signed the oath of Office of Constable to Her Majesty the Queen just over a year ago, April last year, and just as the seamless tie between Her Majesty and King Charles III, my oath will now be with the King."

Adding of her own role in the proceedings, she said: "I have extreme pride to serve on the streets of London on Friday and I will be again on Wednesday when the Queen's cortege and on Monday, which is a historic moment I'll be very proud to be at."

She also said Rod backed her job completely, and she wanted to be a good role model for her kids, Alastair and Aiden.