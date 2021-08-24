Breaking News

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age of 80

24 August 2021, 17:30 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 18:01

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, his London publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.

The statement said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

At the beginning of August Mr Watts underwent emergency surgery for "an unspecified medical issue".

He had treatment for throat cancer in 2004.

Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, pictured in 2016
Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, pictured in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Mr Watts had been a member of The Rolling Stones since 1963.

Tributes have begun pouring in on social media, with Whitesnake singer David Coverdale calling him "a very fine, gifted man" and a "beautiful soul".

Guitarist Nile Rogers tweeted: "Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music."

Dave Davies, lead guitarist for The Kinks, tweeted that he was in "total shock" and offered his "deepest sympathy" to Mr Watts' friends, family and bandmates.

This story is being updated.

