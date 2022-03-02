Breaking News

Roman Abramovich set to sell Chelsea with all 'net proceeds' to go to victims of Ukraine war

By Megan Hinton

Roman Abramovich has confirmed his decision to sell Chelsea football club, amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire has owned the Blues since 2003 and helped steer the Stamford Bridge club to 19 major trophies.

But the 55-year-old's glittering reign in west London is close to an end, with a consortium of billionaires already making their interest in a deal public.

Abramovich has pledged to donate any net proceeds from the club's sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the billionaire said: "I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC.

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.

"The sale of the club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process.

"I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated.

"The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."

