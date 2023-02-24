Shocking member: Councillor appears naked in the shower during video meeting - and gets cheeky grin from chairwoman

Alberto-Iosif Caraian appeared naked
Alberto-Iosif Caraian appeared naked. Picture: Youtube/Primaria Sector 1

By Kit Heren

A local councillor shocked his fellow elected members by unexpectedly appearing naked during a video call while working from home.

Romanian Social Democratic (PSD) councillor Alberto-Iosif Caraian appeared live, naked and wet from a shower while in the meeting on Friday.

He then spent the next few moments trying to turn the camera off, but everyone in the meeting noticed him.

The other councillors burst into surprised laughter, as the chairwoman attempted to suppress a smile.

One of his fellow councillors calls out to him to turn off the camera.

The councillor tried to turn off the video while edging out of shot
The councillor tried to turn off the video while edging out of shot. Picture: Youtube/Primaria Sector 1

Mr Caraian said: "But I can't hang up, I can't hang up, I apologise profusely. I have a bad cold, but I don't know how to hang up."

He eventually managed to turn it off, and later appeared fully dressed on the video.

He eventually managed to turn it off
He eventually managed to turn it off. Picture: YouTube/Primaria Sector 1

"Technology still plays tricks. Unfortunately, haste has spoken! I apologise for the unfortunate incident... Apologies once again to everyone!" he later wrote on his Facebook page.

But Mr Caraian's travails with his tricky tech did not end there - his camera cut out during the meeting and he did not pick up when called back in.

