Romanian police raid home of Andrew Tate amid human trafficking probe

21 August 2024, 09:06

Gendarmes wearing balaclavas exit the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police raid
Gendarmes wearing balaclavas exit the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police raid. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police officers in Romania have carried out fresh raids at the home of Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT said it was searching four homes in the counties of Bucharest and nearby Ilfov, investigating allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering.

The agency added that hearings will later be held at its headquarters.

Tate's spokesperson Mateea Petrescu said in response to the raids that "although the charges in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering" and added that his legal team is present.

Read more: Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announces new plans to 'boost border security' in bid to tackle small boat smuggling gangs

Read more: Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT said it was searching four homes in the counties of Bucharest
Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT said it was searching four homes in the counties of Bucharest. Picture: Alamy

Ms Petrescu did not address the allegations involving minors.

Dozens of police officers and forensic personnel were scouring Tate's large property on the edge of the capital Bucharest.

"During the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence," DIICOT noted in its statement.

Andrew Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 36, both former kickboxers and dual British-US citizens who have amassed millions of social media followers, were arrested in 2022 near Bucharest along with two Romanian women.

Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate (C-R) leaving the Bucharest Court of Appeal in May
Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate (C-R) leaving the Bucharest Court of Appeal in May. Picture: Alamy

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four last year.

They have denied the allegations.

In April, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that the prosecutors' case file against the four met the legal criteria and that a trial could start but did not set a date for it to begin.

That ruling came after the legal case had been discussed for months in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors' evidence and case file.

After the Tate brothers' arrest in 2022, they were held for three months in police detention before being moved to house arrest.

They were later restricted to the Bucharest and Ilfov counties, and later to all of Romania.

Last month, a court overturned an earlier decision that allowed the Tate brothers to leave Romania as they await trial. The earlier court ruled on July 5 that they could leave the country as long as they remained within the 27-member European Union. The decision was final.

Andrew Tate, who is known for expressing misogynistic views online and has amassed 9.9 million followers on the social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

He was previously banned from various social media platforms for alleged misogynistic views and hate speech.

In March, the Tate brothers also appeared at the Bucharest Court of Appeal in a separate case, after British authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015.

The appeals court granted the British request to extradite the Tates to the UK, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hero mum and baby survived superyacht sinking after falling asleep on deck, doctor claims

Hero mum and baby survived superyacht sinking after falling asleep on deck, doctor claims

Eriksson shared a goodbye message in the documentary.

Sven-Goran Eriksson shares poignant goodbye message as ex-England boss reveals how he wants to be remembered

A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on Maryna Scherbyna as she and her children are evacuated as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet, say Russian authorities

A police officer stands outside the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police search raid on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania

Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge

Radio presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt social media post

Radio presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis as she urges 'get yourself checked'

The search continues for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, who are among six tourists missing

Probe launched into ‘whether hatches of Bayesian superyacht were left open and caused it to sink in minutes’

Former President Barack Obama speaks

Obamas share warnings about Trump amid rousing Harris endorsements

Exclusive
Matt Wrack has slammed the 'disgusting' lack of action from the government since Grenfell

Fire union chief slams 'disgusting' lack of action ahead of final report into Grenfell Tower tragedy

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia declares itself a 'safe haven' for foreigners wishing to 'escape their neoliberal home countries'

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

'Yes she can!': Obamas endorse Kamala Harris - as Michelle warns a Trump ‘sequel’ would be worse

'Yes she can!': Obamas endorse Kamala Harris - as Barack warns a Trump ‘sequel’ would be worse

Election 2024 DNC

Protesters clash with police outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago

APTOPIX Election 2024 Harris

Harris vows ‘new way forward’ as she criticises Trump’s abortion stance

Yvette Cooper has outlined Labour's plans to 'smash the gangs'

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announces new plans to 'boost border security' in bid to tackle small boat smuggling gangs

Asda logo is displayed outside one of its stores

Fuming customers demand refunds after being 'charged £400 for limes' in online Asda shop

US secretary of state Antony Blinken

‘Time is of the essence’ as Blinken’s Middle East trip fails to secure ceasefire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blaze rips through Somerset House but public and priceless artworks marked safe

Somerset House confirms reopening date after blaze rips through iconic London arts venue

Superyacht Recaldo Thomas

'His smile lit up the room’: Tributes pour in as superyacht chef Recaldo Thomas confirmed dead
Newcastle University Logo on building exterior

Newcastle University calls on staff to stop using word 'pet' in inclusive language guide

A Palestinian flag is seen with the background of a section of the wall in the Philadelphi corridor between Egypt and Gaza

Gap remains wide between Hamas and Israel over Gaza ceasefire despite US efforts

Molly-Mae has made her long-awaited return to social media

Molly-Mae Hague returns to social media with two-word statement following shock split from Tommy Fury
Stephanie Marie is described as a "much-loved daughter, sister and mother"

Mum, 19, stabbed to death outside Crawley train station named and pictured as family pays tribute to 'much-loved daughter'
Starmer has urged a swift resolution in ceasefire talks

Keir Starmer urges Israel to 'move quickly' on ceasefire after six hostages confirmed dead, including British man
Police tape (file)

Man arrested in Pakistan for 'spreading false information' about Southport attack suspect

Smoke billowing from one of the bridges

Russia says Ukraine has destroyed or damaged all three bridges over Seim River

File photo of Skegness pleasure beach

Fairground visitors stuck mid-air as ride malfunctions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls
London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit