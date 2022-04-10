Seeing red: Ronaldo apologises after slapping phone out of young fan's hands

Ronaldo has apologised for an outburst. Picture: Alamy/@evertonhub

By Will Taylor

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after he was filmed slapping a phone out of a young fan's hand after Manchester United lost to Everton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The football star appeared furious as he left the pitch at Goodison Park, and in footage he is seen angrily passing fans who insult him.

He is seen lashing out as he passes a fan who is holding out his phone, with social media users suggesting he had smashed it.

Ronaldo said: "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

Caution: Strong language

Ronaldo smashing someone’s phone at full time 🤣🤣 EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR — EvertonHub (@evertonhub) April 9, 2022

Footage shows the young fan looking incredulous after the Portuguese superstar, considered one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, lashed out at him and his phone.

Read more: 'Fairytale' Grand National win for amateur 50-1 winner Waley-Cohen on Noble Yeats

It followed a defeat to the relegation-threatened Blues, who beat the Red Devils 1-0 on Saturday in a crucial win for Frank Lampard's men.

Man Utd have endured a torrid season by their usual lofty standards, and look less and less likely to qualify for football's most prestigious club competition, the Champions League, next season.

The club said in a statement on Saturday: "We are aware of an alleged incident after today's game at Everton and the club will cooperate with any police inquiries."