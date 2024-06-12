Rory McIlroy calls off divorce from wife Erica after 'resolving differences' in stunning U-turn just days before US Open

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll have called off their divorce just days before the US Open begins.

McIlroy, 35, said that he and Stoll had "resolved [their] differences" and "realised that our best future was as a family together". They have a three-year-old daughter.

The golf world was stunned by the news that emerged in May that the couple were planning to split up after seven years of marriage.

But just two days before the start of the golf season's third major, a lawyer representing Northern Irishman McIlroy filed a motion in Florida to dismiss a divorce petition that had said the marriage was "irretrievably broken". The case is now closed.

McIlroy said: "There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together," he told the Guardian.

"Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

The pair met 12 years ago when Erica was working for the PGA of America at the Ryder Cup.

At the time, McIlroy thanked her for getting him a police escort to the course after misreading his tee time.

He ended up making it to the Sunday singles with minutes to go, before going on to retain his trophy.

The couple married in 2017 and have one child together, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in 2020.

McIlroy appeared to be upbeat ahead of the start of the tournament, and said he felt good despite it being nearly a decade since he won a major.

“I still feel like being the most successful European in the game is within my reach - I’ve got Seve and Faldo to pass in terms of major wins,” he said when arriving at the No 2 course on Tuesday.

"But regardless, I’m really proud of my body of work over the past 15 years and everything that I've achieved, whether it be season-long titles or individual tournaments or majors.

"Obviously getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I’m more confident than ever that I’m right there, that I’m as close as I’ve ever been."