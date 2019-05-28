Rory Stewart The Tory Leadership Hopeful Whose Life Brad Pitt Wants To Film

The MP has extensive experience in international relations. Picture: PA

Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart may be an outsider for the top job but, the MP for Penrith and the Border does have interest from Brad Pitt.

Mr Stewart is currently generating interest online by hosting a series of public question and answer sessions.

On Monday the MP took to Twitter to invite members of the public to question him outside Barking Station. On Tuesday he was in Kew Gardens.

Videos online showed the leadership contender speaking to members of the public, and even one where he speaks fluent Dari.

Mr Stewarts knowledge of Dari, the language of Northern Afghanistan, comes from his experiences in the country where he spent several years.

Now - if anyone is around and wants to talk - in Kew Gardens - for the next hour pic.twitter.com/E45A26Y5uR — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) May 28, 2019

The 46-year-old politician has lived such an interesting life that in 2008 Brad Pitt’s film company bought the rights to a biopic.

During his time in Iraq he served as a deputy governor of a province where he helped write the country’s new constitution.

The father-of-two was promoted to Minister for International Development, following the fall of Gavin Williamson.

Speaking to the Evening Standard Mr Stewart said there are “similarities” with post-war Iraq and post-Brexit voting Britain.

“The most fundamental similarity is that there is a completely surreal gap between the way that the Government talks about this and what is actually going on on the ground.”