Rory Stewart The Tory Leadership Hopeful Whose Life Brad Pitt Wants To Film

28 May 2019, 14:47 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 14:51

The MP has extensive experience in international relations.
The MP has extensive experience in international relations. Picture: PA

Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart may be an outsider for the top job but, the MP for Penrith and the Border does have interest from Brad Pitt.

Mr Stewart is currently generating interest online by hosting a series of public question and answer sessions.

On Monday the MP took to Twitter to invite members of the public to question him outside Barking Station. On Tuesday he was in Kew Gardens.

Videos online showed the leadership contender speaking to members of the public, and even one where he speaks fluent Dari.

Mr Stewarts knowledge of Dari, the language of Northern Afghanistan, comes from his experiences in the country where he spent several years.

The 46-year-old politician has lived such an interesting life that in 2008 Brad Pitt’s film company bought the rights to a biopic.

During his time in Iraq he served as a deputy governor of a province where he helped write the country’s new constitution.

The father-of-two was promoted to Minister for International Development, following the fall of Gavin Williamson.

Speaking to the Evening Standard Mr Stewart said there are “similarities” with post-war Iraq and post-Brexit voting Britain.

“The most fundamental similarity is that there is a completely surreal gap between the way that the Government talks about this and what is actually going on on the ground.”

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Last male Sumatran rhino in Malaysia dies after efforts to save species

Killed teen Jason Isaacs 'never stood a chance against London's machetes'

Boots plots hundreds of store closures in new retail blow

Hotter than Ibiza: UK set to bask in 30C weather this weekend

Laptop infected with world's most dangerous malware sells for £1m

The News Explained

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The Tory Leadership Candidates To Be Next PM
Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart

Which Tory Candidates Are Prepared To Leave With No Deal?

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May

Will There Be A General Election After Theresa May Resigned As Prime Minister?
Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained