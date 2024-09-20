Horror as one person killed and another seriously injured by rampaging knifeman in Rotterdam

20 September 2024, 07:57

An attacker in Rotterdam
An attacker in Rotterdam. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

One person was killed and another injured by a man wielding "two long knives" in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man was reported in local media to have shouted "Allahu Akbar", which suggests a motive of Islamist terrorism. But police did not confirm this and said they were still exploring the attacker's motivation.

A spokesman for the police said said officers at the scene had also heard the man shouted the phrase. "It's part of the investigation," he said.

The attacker was also injured and arrested - and was taken to hospital along with his surviving victim.

The stabbings took place near the landmark Erasmus Bridge in the port city, which is the Netherlands' second largest city, with a population of around 660,000.

In this image made from video provided by Media TV, personnel respond to a stabbing incident late Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Media TV via AP)
In this image made from video provided by Media TV, personnel respond to a stabbing incident late Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Media TV via AP). Picture: Alamy

A sports instructor, Reniel Renato David Litecia, said he hit the attacker with two sticks after seeing him attack somebody and managed to take the knives and throw them away.

He said he at first he thought it was a fight, "but when I started running in that direction I saw that it wasn't a fight. It was a man with two long knives who was stabbing another young guy and when I started shouting he turned around and started approaching everyone who was around him."

Another police spokesperson, Kristel Arntz, said the assailant is believed to have attacked one person in an underground car park and then a second victim near a busy terrace near one end of the bridge that spans the New Maas river that runs through Rotterdam.

In this image made from video provided by Media TV, personnel respond to a stabbing incident late Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Media TV via AP)
In this image made from video provided by Media TV, personnel respond to a stabbing incident late Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Media TV via AP). Picture: Alamy

Ms Arntz also said it was too early in the investigation to establish a motive.

"We have arrested a suspect, we are going to question him. We will look at all the witness statements and then we will look at what the possible motive was," she said.

The identities of the victims and suspect were not made public.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pesto stands in his enclosure at Australia’s Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium

Huge penguin chick at Australian aquarium becomes social media sensation

Exclusive
Jess Phillips said Labour were almost over-controlling

Labour are 'almost over-controlling', says minister Jess Phillips, as she admits Starmer gift row is 'not a good look'

Jess Phillips labels early release of domestic abusers 'worrying' as plans to embed experts in 999 control rooms revealed

Jess Phillips labels early release of domestic abusers 'worrying' as plans to embed experts in 999 control rooms revealed
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver her first Budget this Autumn

Debt hits 100pc of national income for first time since 1960s 'driven by increases to public sector pay'

Police rammed the ten-month-old calf a number of times

Cow rammed by police in viral footage that sparked outrage will 'have a limp for life'

The pager operation is said to have been planned for 15 years

Pager attacks in Lebanon were '15 years in the making', intelligence sources say, as Israel launches heavy air raids

Exclusive
LBC joins London's Air Ambulance ahead of two new helicopters taking to the skies following £15m fundraising drive

LBC joins London's Air Ambulance ahead of two new helicopters taking to the skies following £15m fundraising drive

Two women unveil a Churchill photo

Stolen Churchill portrait set to return to Canada after being found in Italy

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief

English identity 'under threat' claims Robert Jenrick, as Tory MP blames mass immigration and 'woke culture'

English identity 'under threat' claims Robert Jenrick, as Tory MP blames mass immigration and 'woke culture'

Exclusive
Inexperienced police 'lacking confidence' to use force - as assaults on officers soar

Inexperienced police 'lacking confidence' to use force - as assaults on officers soar

Remains of the Titan on the Atlanic Ocean floor

Mission specialist leads witnesses as Titan submersible inquiry continues

A labour councillor who was caught 'covered in lipstick' in an illegal brothel during a police raid has been promoted to local authority leader.

Labour councillor caught ‘covered in lipstick’ inside illegal sex den promoted to council leader

Lebanon Exploding Devices

Israel strikes rockets launchers in southern Lebanon

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin

Israel warned US a Lebanon operation was coming but gave no details, officials say

Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman (left) and Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa Jenkins (right) during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day special at Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. Picture date: Wednesday September 4, 2024.

Bye Bye Barry: Gavin and Stacey completes filming in iconic Welsh town ahead of Christmas return

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel 'hits 100 targets’ in strike against Hezbollah as Lebanese ambassador warns of 'all out war' in the region

Israel 'hits 100 targets’ in strike against Hezbollah as Lebanese ambassador warns of 'all out war' in the region
The Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam at dusk

One person dead and another hurt in stabbing in Rotterdam, say police

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin speaking from behind a lectern

Israel warned US a Lebanon operation was coming but gave no details – officials

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Five arrested after fatal stabbing in Teesside

David Lammy Delivers A Speech On UK Foreign Policy And The Climate Crisis

Foreign Secretary calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as he warns Brits to leave Lebanon
Five men died on the OceanGate Titan vessel.

OceanGate Titan sub investigators reveal shocking new details about fault discovered before catastrophic implosion
Labour MP claims Keir Starmer uses Arsenal hospitality 'for work reasons'

Keir Starmer uses Arsenal hospitality 'for work reasons', says Labour MP

Military police guard the entrance to the National Penitentiary Centre in Tamara, Honduras

Attempted prison escape in Honduras leaves two inmates dead and three injured

People watch the speech of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as they sit in a cafe

Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel for attacks on devices

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Emily Maitlis has told of her 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew

'We never got closure': Emily Maitlis tells of 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew, 5 years on from interview
Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit