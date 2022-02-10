Row breaks out over whether it’s now time to ditch daily Covid stats

10 February 2022, 08:22 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 08:32

The row over daily updates erupted after the PM announced plans to ditch all restrictions, including isolating for people with covid.
The row over daily updates erupted after the PM announced plans to ditch all restrictions, including isolating for people with covid. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A fierce row has broken out about whether it is time for the government to stop giving daily covid statistics to help people move on from the virus and start returning to normal life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government currently publishes daily statistics on the number of new cases of coronavirus, the number of hospitalisations and the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

It also publishes the number of people who are vaccinated each day.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning, former cabinet minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: "I'm completely in favour of moving away [from daily statistics.]"

He said: "I think the way things are going now we are going to have to learn to live with it."

Sir Iain criticised the BBC for continuing to publish the figures: "I’ve been really puzzled why the BBC keeps on flogging this thing the whole time, and then having to accept that the figures aren’t altogether correct."

Read more: Will everyone follow Boris? Scotland and Wales face mounting pressure to scrap Covid rules

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Most businesses say they'll hike prices as 1 in 20 consider closing

He added: "Much of those figures, or a significant amount, probably died from other causes."

The former cabinet minister referred to the fact that daily death figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive covid test, regardless of the cause of death.

He said: "If we’re going to publish covid figures for deaths and for hospitalisations, surely we should be publishing the figures for everything else as well while we’re at it, because otherwise the public is skewed in this idea that somehow only covid is the cause of a death.

"Those figures don’t tell us anything really that informs how we behave."

But critics of the PM have accused him of using covid statistics and restrictions as a tool to distract from the Partygate scandal.

They claim he has lost control of No10 following a wave of resignations, including his Chief of Policy, last week.

The daily number of cases and deaths has been steadily dropping in recent weeks, after reaching a new peak in January.

It is the main way for the public to keep track of the pandemic within the UK.

Yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted at plans to get rid of self-isolation for people with covid from the end of the month.

He confirmed he will appear before the Commons before the end of February and set a plan for "Living With Covid", around a month earlier than planned.

Sources told the i newspaper the PM wants to phase out daily updates in the current form by Easter at the latest.

Read more: UK puts 1,000 troops on standby to help Ukraine refugees as Boris and Truss fly out

At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said: "It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a full month early."

But many of those who are clinically vulnerable have expressed concerns over the plans.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The report comes just days after Holocaust Memorial Day

Anti-Semitic abuse soars to record levels in 2021 - up by a third from the previous year

Rishi Sunak faced calls to help businesses at it emerged many are looking to raise their prices

Cost of living crisis: Most businesses say they'll hike prices as 1 in 20 consider closing

The Downing Street flat was refurbed with Lulu Lytle, the luxury interior designer

More woes for Boris? Now police consider investigating £100k Downing St flat refurb

One thousand British troops are being put on standby in case of a humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe

UK puts 1,000 troops on standby to help Ukrainian refugees as Boris heads for NATO talks

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter’s firm

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter's firm

The comments were not made against Ms Rooney, a court heard on Wednesday.

Rebekah Vardy denies 'nasty b***h' message was about Coleen Rooney, court hears

Met to contact more than 50 people over partygate

Met to quiz over 50 'party attendees' as pic emerges of PM near alcohol at No10 quiz

The UK's national terror threat level has been reduced

UK terror level reduced from severe to substantial but attacks are still 'likely'

LBC Reporter Charlotte Sullivan has shared her endometriosis story.

My endometriosis hell: We shouldn’t have to just 'get on with it'

Beluga Bar has been slammed for their 'sexist' dress code

Restaurant criticised over 'sexy heels and tight clothes' dress code for women

Ian Stewart has been found guilty of murdering his first wife Diane Stewart (left) six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, children's author Helen Bailey.

'You're joking!': Moment man who killed Helen Bailey arrested for murder of first wife

Kurt Zouma, who played for West Ham on Tuesday evening, has had his cats taken off him by the RSPCA.

Kurt Zouma’s cats rescued by RSPCA and he’s fined ‘£250,000’ as police probe kicking video

The JET device, is the world's largest and most powerful magnetic fusion experiment

Fusion energy a 'huge step' closer after record-breaking UK experiment

The Met is reviewing its decision to not probe a No10 Christmas quiz

Met to re-examine No10 Xmas quiz after photo of Boris near open bottle of bubbly emerges

The devolved nations are under added pressure to change their Covid rules too.

Will everyone follow Boris? Scotland and Wales face mounting pressure to scrap Covid rules

Zouma faces prosecution over a video of him kicking his cat

Kurt Zouma 'could face four years' as French groups demand prosecution over cat kicking

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man puts a poster reading Liberty Convoy on a van before leaving for Paris

Paris police ban road blockades threatened by coronavirus protesters
Lorries line up in Detroit as the Ambassador Bridge entrance to Canada is blocked off

Ford plant forced to shut due to bridge blockade amid Covid protests in Canada
Passengers arrive at Manila’s International Airport

Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after two years as ban ends
Police arrest people protesting against coronavirus mandates in Wellington, New Zealand

Police arrest convoy protesters in New Zealand

A collection of 12″ and LP vinyl records.

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at Kennedy Space Centre on February 3 carrying a batch of Starlink satellites (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe

Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for Covid-19

UK launches diplomatic blitz to ease tensions in Russia over Ukraine

UK launches diplomatic blitz over Ukraine as PM heads to Poland and Truss lands in Russia
Indonesia Crocodile

Crocodile freed from tyre stuck on its neck for six years

A member of staff collects a PCR test at a site in Malmo, Sweden

Sweden ends Covid testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition
Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch again

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs
Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'
Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing
Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police