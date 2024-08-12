Row erupts in tiny Norfolk village over plan to fly the Union Flag as residents brand it ‘divisive’

The Union Flag. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A plan to fly the Union Flag in a small Norfolk village has resulted in an intense row after some residents branded it “divisive.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Claxton, population just 300, became embroiled in a political row after plans to erect a flagpole outside the local village hall were revealed.

The local council was met with “strong reactions for and against” as some villagers said the flag would put people off moving to the tiny parish.

Some expressed concerns it could reflect a “nationalistic” or “anti-immigrant” sentiment amongst the villagers.

The village hall committee claimed the flag would only be erected on certain occasions with “common sense” to be used to determine when it would be flown.

However, some locals were left concerned over the motivations behind installing the 9ft flagpole.

Claxton, Village Hall, Norfolk. Picture: Facebook

Glynnis White, who lives close to the village hall, said: “The flag is often used as a symbol against immigration and it would worry me if it was being used in the wrong way.

“We should be proud of where we come from but I would like to know more about people's motivations,” she told the Eastern Daily Press.

While Claxton resident, John Garcia said: "People have been really riled up about this and the hall are dragging their feet now it's actually come down to putting it up.

"I don't know if I've ever seen the Union Jack flown at a village hall before and it does have certain connotations."

Others have defended the plan, claiming people put off by the flag are not wanted in the village.

Labour MP for the area Ben Goldsborough chimed in as he said: “The most important thing is making sure that all residents feel listened to.

“There are people for and against this and they all need to have some buy-in in the process.”