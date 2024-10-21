Rower, 68, who died after boat capsized in River Thames named and pictured as family pays tribute

The OAP’s body was eventually found near a weir in the area on Sunday. Picture: Surrey Police/Alamy

By Will Conroy

A 68-year-old rower who died after his boat capsized in the River Thames last week has been named by his family as Peter Lawson.

Mr Lawson was a rowing competition umpire, a singer and an “absolutely wonderful grandpa,” his family said in a tribute on Monday.

The Weybridge Rowing Club member was the only person unaccounted for when six people went into the water on a stretch of the river at Sunbury Lock, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey on Friday 11 October.

The OAP’s body was eventually found near a weir in the area on Sunday following a search by specialist teams.

Mr Lawson was the only person unaccounted for when six people capsized in the Thames. Picture: Surrey Police

A spokesman for Surrey Police said that the drowning was being investigated on behalf of the Surrey coroner although it was not believed there were any suspicious circumstances.

“The family of Peter Lawson, who died after a rowing boat capsized on the River Thames near Sunbury Lock, have paid tribute to him today,” said the spokesman.

In a statement, the family said: “On Friday October 11 we lost our dear Peter, aged 68 years, in a tragic rowing incident near Sunbury Lock.

“In life, he will be remembered fondly as a gentle and loving husband, a thoughtful and responsible brother, a kind and caring father and an absolutely wonderful grandpa.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support and respect shown by the rowing community for him and his abilities, not just as an extremely experienced rower of many years but as a British Rowing Umpire.

“His other passion in life was singing and he was a member of four choirs including The Royal Choral Society.

“As we try to process our loss, we hope to be given the space and privacy to grieve as a family.”

The River Thames near Sunbury Lock where Mr Lawson went missing. Picture: Alamy

The police spokesman added: “An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of Peter's death. However, it is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.'

Andy Jenkins, Chief Inspector for North Surrey, said: “Our thoughts remain with Peter's family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“We continue to offer them support and information as needed, and we ask that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with their loss.”