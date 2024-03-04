Woman arrested for murder after ten-year-old girl found dead near Birmingham

By Kit Heren

A woman has been arrested after a ten-year-old girl was found dead in Rowley Regis, near Birmingham.

The girl was discovered injured in a home in Robin Close in the West Midlands town, just after midday on Monday.

A 33-year-old woman, who knew the girl, was arrested and taken for questioning.

Police continue to investigate the death.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing.

"We know how shocking and distressing this will be for the community and we'll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.

"A suspect has been arrested and detectives are fully investigating the circumstances around this sad death."

Rowley Regis is a town of 50,000 people in the metropolitan borough of Sandwell. It is part of the Black Country built up area immediately west of Birmingham.