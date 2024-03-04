Woman arrested for murder after ten-year-old girl found dead near Birmingham

4 March 2024, 21:15

Robin Close in Rowley Regis
Robin Close in Rowley Regis. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A woman has been arrested after a ten-year-old girl was found dead in Rowley Regis, near Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl was discovered injured in a home in Robin Close in the West Midlands town, just after midday on Monday.

A 33-year-old woman, who knew the girl, was arrested and taken for questioning.

Police continue to investigate the death.

Read more: Mum and ex-partner jailed for life for 'frenzied' murder of toddler who had cocaine in his system after caravan attack

Read more: Woman sectioned under Mental Health Act after murder arrest for three children found stabbed to death in Bristol

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing.

"We know how shocking and distressing this will be for the community and we'll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.

"A suspect has been arrested and detectives are fully investigating the circumstances around this sad death."

Rowley Regis is a town of 50,000 people in the metropolitan borough of Sandwell. It is part of the Black Country built up area immediately west of Birmingham.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip

Israel escalates criticism of UN agency in Gaza

Soldiers guard the entrance of the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Gangs try to seize control of Haiti’s main airport in latest attack on key sites

Sam Kerr

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr accused of racially harassing police officer

Donald Trump

Supreme Court restores Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day

Kate pictured for the first time in months, as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery

Revellers killed on October 7 at the Nova music festival

UN envoy says ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe Hamas committed rapes on October 7

The Spice Girls have released an anniversary video celebrating 30 years since their first auditions back in 1994

Spice Girls celebrate 30-year anniversary since first auditions in 1994 as they release behind-the-scenes video

The Lords have inflicted a series of defeats on thegovernment over Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plan

Lords inflict series of defeats on government over safety of Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plan

Stephen Bear has claimed he is on Jobseeker's Allowance.

Stephen Bear claims he is on ‘Jobseeker’s Allowance’ and can ‘only pay £10-a-week’ back from sex tape profits

Exclusive
Dawn Butler said she disagreed with Lord Walney's protest suggestions

Dawn Butler says government adviser's call for MPs not to meet with Palestine protesters is 'outrageous'

Congress of both houses of parliament at the Palace of Versailles

Bill approved in France that makes abortion a constitutional right

US airman pleads guilty to leaking national security secrets and military documents, facing up to 17 years in prison

US airman pleads guilty to leaking national security secrets and military documents, facing up to 17 years in prison

Firefighters battle a blaze in Texas

Texas struggles to contain wildfires as wind threatens to further their spread

An artist's depiction of Jack Teixeira in court

US guardsman pleads guilty to leaking military secrets

Donald Trump on Monday

Donald Trump says Supreme Court ruling that he cannot be kicked of presidential ballots 'brings US back together'

Germany accuses Russia of 'information war' following alleged military leak spilling UK military secrets to Kremlin

Germany accuses Russia of 'information war' following alleged leak spilling UK military secrets to Kremlin

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tony Green

Legendary darts commentator and Bullseye star Tony Green dies aged 85

George Galloway was sworn in as the MP for Rochdale on Monday.

George Galloway vows to ‘take chunks out of Labour’ as he’s sworn in as MP for Rochdale

King Harald pacemaker

Norwegian king’s health improving but he will need permanent pacemaker – palace

Trump-Fraud Lawsuit-Weisselberg

Former Trump chief financial officer pleads guilty to perjury

Star Trek episode 'banned' for 34 years after it predicted Irish reunification in 2024 following terror campaign

Star Trek episode 'banned' for 34 years after it predicted Irish reunification in 2024 following terror campaign
Rosemarie Mallett, Bishop of Croydon, says she hopes the investment fund can be "a catalyst to encourage other institutions to investigate their past and make a better future for impacted communities".

Calls for Church of England to raise £1 billion to address slavery legacy after £100 million deemed 'insufficient'
APTOPIX Haiti Violence

Haiti declares curfew as it tries to restore order after weekend jailbreak

Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost

Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost
Sinéad O'Connor's estate demanded the former US president stop using her music.

‘She would have been disgusted’: Sinéad O’Connor’s furious estate demands Donald Trump stop using singer’s music
£1.2 million was spent on maintenance and improvements in 2023, despite the venue not being open, a hearing was told.

O2 Academy Brixton to reopen 16 months after deadly crush killed two people

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family".

'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour
Queen Camilla is taking some time off from her royal duties

Prince William and Princess Anne to step up as Queen Camilla 'jets off on holiday' in break from holding down royal fort
Kate will not return to her public duties until Easter

Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit