Former Man United star Roy Keane told Arsenal fan to ‘meet him outside’ after ‘banter turned aggressive’, court hears

By Kieran Kelly

Former Manchester United star Roy Keane gestured towards an Arsenal fan during a football match to "meet him outside" after "banter turned more aggressive", a court has heard.

Scott Law, 43, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault against the former footballer relating to an incident on September 3 last year following Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

The ex-Man United midfielder international, who was working as a pundit for Sky Sports at the time, was allegedly headbutted through doors at the Emirates Stadium by Law.

Law's defence team alleged that CCTV footage from inside the stadium, shown in court, displayed Mr Keane elbowing the defendant in the face.

Under cross-examination, the police officer in charge of the case told Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Thursday that there may have been contact from Mr Keane, but it "does not look like a deliberate elbow to the face".

Referring to the footage, defence barrister Charles Sherrard KC asked the officer: "What possible explanation can there be for raising your elbow at that speed to hold someone?"

Detective Constable Phil Dickinson, from the Metropolitan Police's sporting investigations unit, replied: "In my opinion, he's gone to grab hold of him."

"There may have been contact," he added, "but it does not look like a deliberate elbow to the face in my opinion."

Mr Sherrard said this was "absolute nonsense" and accused the officer of "lying", alleging that police "had done nothing" to investigate evidence pointing away from Law, who was sat beneath the Sky Sports studio at Arsenal's stadium during the game.

Law's defence team alleged on Wednesday that Mr Keane was captured on camera using "gratuitous violence" against Law by "smashing his nose" with his elbow.

Mr Sherrard asked the former Ipswich Town manager: "How are you stopping someone getting away with an elbow to the face?"

Mr Keane replied: "That's to stop him getting away. I'm trying to grab him. I've got bags in my hands, I was trying to grab him to stop him from getting out. "I must have said nine or 10 times: 'Someone call the police'."

Mr Sherrard alleged that "the red mist descended" on Mr Keane after a VAR decision went against Manchester United towards the end of the match and he was taunted by home supporters.

Addressing the former Nottingham Forest player, Mr Sherrard said: "You chose to confront him. When you saw him, you said: 'Say it to my face you fat c***'."

Mr Keane replied: "I said that when I was at work? Disagree."

The incident, which reportedly took place on September 3 last year, took place as Keane was walking down to the pitch for the final match analysis. Picture: Alamy

Keane was reportedly left "in shock" after being "headbutted" at the Premier League match, it emerged yesterday.

Mr Keane added: “We missed the final two goals but that was the least of my worries.”

The charge of assault by beating came as Keane denied taking "glory" where his "hard man" image and reputation are concerned.

Recounting the events surrounding the alleged assault, Keane replied: “I was just walking and, before I knew it, I was hit. I felt the contact and fell back through some doors.”. Picture: Alamy

Asked to confirm his occupation in court, Keane replied: "Pundit, allegedly'.

Recounting the events surrounding the alleged assault on Wednesday, Keane replied: “I was just walking and, before I knew it, I was hit. I felt the contact and fell back through some doors.”

“I was absolutely not expecting it. The only way I can describe it is that I was in shock. I didn’t expect it to happen, not when I was in my workplace.

"Micah then gets hold of someone. He was just trying to get a grip of him and make sure he didn’t run off. I was saying ‘Call the police’.

"For about 15 or 20 seconds Micah was holding him up against a wall (to stop) him getting away.”

As a result of the altercation, Mr Keane claims to have suffered bruising on his chest and arms.

A video was then shown to the court, depicting Law, a loyal Arsenal fan, turning to the broadcast box that Mr Keane was standing in after VAR ruled out a goal for Manchester United.

Shortly after, Mr Law was seen to leave his seat, as the court heard how he crossed paths with Mr Keane moments later.

When questioned about the incident, Charles Sherrard KC posed that Keane was in fact the aggressive party, raising the suggestion that “as the red mist descended”.

“The only person who used gratuitous violence was you,” he said.

The court was then shown footage depicting the aftermath of the pair's initial confrontation, amid suggestions the images showed Keane “smashing his nose”.

‌Keane replied: “I’ve got bags in my hands, I was trying to grab him, to stop him from getting out."

"I must have said nine or ten times, someone call the police. I’m trying to stop him from leaving.”