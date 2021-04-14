Royal family release unseen pictures in memory of Prince Philip

The Royal Family have released previously unseen pictures of Prince Philip, pictured here with the Queen and seven of their great-grandchildren. Picture: Kensington Royal

By Kate Buck

The Royal Family have released several previously unseen pictures of Prince Philip with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren after his death at the age of 99.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a picture of them at Balmoral with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, taken in 2015 when Princess Charlotte was a baby and Prince George a toddler.

The picture was tweeted with the caption: "Today we share, along with Members of The Royal Family, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

Another picture, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018, showed the Royal couple at home in Balmoral in 2018, surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren.

In a tweet from the account of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Philip and a young Charles are pictured on horseback playing polo.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in quarantine after flying in from the US where he now lives, was included in the pictures, and the Royal Family shared a picture of him on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry paid tribute earlier this week, remembering him as the"master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end”.

Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh earlier today on her Instagram page, writing: "Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you.

"You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

"I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.

"With all my love Eugenie."

