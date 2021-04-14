Royal family release unseen pictures in memory of Prince Philip

14 April 2021, 18:23 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 18:45

The Royal Family have released previously unseen pictures of Prince Philip, pictured here with the Queen and seven of their great-grandchildren
The Royal Family have released previously unseen pictures of Prince Philip, pictured here with the Queen and seven of their great-grandchildren. Picture: Kensington Royal

By Kate Buck

The Royal Family have released several previously unseen pictures of Prince Philip with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren after his death at the age of 99.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a picture of them at Balmoral with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, taken in 2015 when Princess Charlotte was a baby and Prince George a toddler.

The picture was tweeted with the caption: "Today we share, along with Members of The Royal Family, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

Read more: Prince Harry says Prince Philip was the 'legend of banter' in heartwarming memorial

Another picture, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018, showed the Royal couple at home in Balmoral in 2018, surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren.

In a tweet from the account of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Philip and a young Charles are pictured on horseback playing polo.

The Queen and Prince Philip with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2015
The Queen and Prince Philip with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2015. Picture: Kensington Royal
Prince Charles pictured with his father
Prince Charles pictured with his father. Picture: Royal Family

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in quarantine after flying in from the US where he now lives, was included in the pictures, and the Royal Family shared a picture of him on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry paid tribute earlier this week, remembering him as the"master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end”.

Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh earlier today on her Instagram page, writing: "Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you.

"You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.

Prince Harry paid tribute earlier this week, remembering him as the"master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end”.
Prince Harry paid tribute earlier this week, remembering him as the"master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end”. Picture: PA
Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh earlier today on her Instagram page, writing: "Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you.
Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh earlier today on her Instagram page, writing: "Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you. Picture: PA

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

"I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.

"With all my love Eugenie."

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian ships performed an exercise in the Black Sea amid tensions in the region

Russian ships carry out drills amid military buildup at Ukraine border
Michelle Hunziker

Italian TV host apologises for gestures mimicking Asians

Demonstrators flash their mobile phone lights as they gather outside the Brooklyn Centre Police Department to protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota

Minnesota police officer to be charged over shooting of black motorist
Dr David Fowler at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wearing a protective face mask, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran

Iran supreme leader: Offers at Vienna nuclear deal talks ‘not worth looking at’
Former Prime Minister David Cameron has admitted lobbying ministers

Lobbying: What is it and why does it cause so much unease?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'
Greensill: James O'Brien takes on caller who believes Tories and Labour are as bad as each other

Greensill: James O'Brien caller can't find Labour equivalent after claiming 'all MPs are the same'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves
The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London