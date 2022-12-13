Royal Mail Christmas deadline moved - so you’ve only got days left to post letters

The 2nd class deadline has already been missed but 1st class post will still arrive in time for Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The deadline for posting letters to make sure they arrive in time for Christmas has been brought forward.

Owing to strike action by Royal Mail staff, Brits have been urged to send their letters as soon as possible to reach their destinations by December 25.

Members of the CWU union are going on strike on December 14, 15, 23, and 24. Yesterday was the last recommended date for 2nd class letters, signed for, and Royal Mail 48 Christmas cards and parcels to ensure they arrive in time for December 25.

But for 1st class post, 1st class signed for, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48, people have until Friday.

The Royal Mail website says people can still use Royal Mail Tracked 24 until December 19 and post will arrive by Christmas Day.

But there have been reports some letters might not arrive until as late as February, due to backlogs made worse by strikes.

A source told the Telegraph: "The back-up of the post is really bad. Royal Mail is focusing on parcels and there is not a lot of room in the model for letters.

"Christmas cards will likely be very late with some certainly not arriving until February."