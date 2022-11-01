Royal Mail staff plan TWO 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday

1 November 2022, 21:14

Royal Mail Workers Strike in London
Royal Mail Workers Strike in London. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Royal Mail workers will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

It announced strikes around Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28.

The union has withdrawn planned strikes on November 12 and 14, saying it wants to take more ‘proportionate’ action.

An offer made by Royal Mail on pay and conditions on Monday was described as a ‘surrender document’ because the union said it involved attacks on terms and conditions as well as redundancies.

The union will put that offer to its members via a ballot – recommending that they reject it.

Members will also be asked to vote no confidence of Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson.

READ MORE:When are the November rail strikes? National Rail and London Underground confirm new dates

READ MORE: Dover firebomb attacker identified: Man who targeted migrant centre 'driven by hate', say counter-terror police

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said industrial action will continue in the run up to Christmas unless the dispute is resolved.

A Royal mail spokesperson said: “On Monday October 31, Royal Mail proposed a new pay-for-change offer to the CWU worth 9% over two years, despite making a loss of £219 million in the first half of the year. "

The CWU have been in talks with us at Acas and claim they are open to change but they now need to show it.

"Instead, the CWU have announced four days of strike action which will damage our business further at our busiest time of year.

"The CWU is playing a dangerous game with its members' jobs and the future of Royal Mail.

"We urge CWU to withdraw these strikes for the good of our customers and our people.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU's continued strike action will cause.

"We are doing all we can to minimise delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected."

