Royal Marine dies following beach training accident

A Royal Marines recruit has died following a beach training accident. Picture: PA / Google

A Royal Marine recruit who was "fighting for his life" after a beach training accident on Tuesday has died.

The unnamed recruit had "gone under water" during a training exercise at Tregantle Beach, Cornwall, on the evening of 21 January.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Navy confirmed the man's death and called for "a period of grace for the family."

He was part of a group doing a beach assault exercise in Plymouth when he got into difficulties.

When the rest of the group gathered on dry land, the Marine was unaccounted for.

His fellow servicemen had to pull him from the water and perform CPR until paramedics arrived.

South Western Ambulance Service was called at around 10pm and the individual was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth "for further care."

The type of landing craft used during beach assaults, shown in 2008. Picture: MoD

The Royal Marines spokeswoman said: "The thoughts and sympathies of the Naval Service go out to the family and friends of the individual.

"The incident is still under investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."

The Ministry of Defence is not expected to release the name of the individual for at least 24 hours and will need the permission of his family.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for SWAS said: "The caller reported to us that a person had gone underwater. We sent land, air and other specialist paramedics to attend the incident.

"They treated a male patient at the scene and he was conveyed by air ambulance to Derriford Hospital for further care."