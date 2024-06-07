Former Royal Marine, who won George Cross, held in Dubai on spying charges cleared after 7 months

Former Royal Marine Reserve Matthew Croucher had been held in Dubai . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A former highly-decorated Royal Marine who was arrested in Dubai on suspicion of spying has been cleared and is free to leave the country, authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew Croucher was awarded the George Cross, one of Britain's highest bravery honours, after he threw himself on an exploding grenade in Afghanistan.

He was presented with the medal by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2010.

Mr Croucher was arrested in November and banned from leaving the UAE pending an investigation following accusations of spying.

His family said in a statement that the case was "made up and ridiculous".

Matthew Croucher was presented with the George Cross from Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony . Picture: Alamy

Authorities in Dubai said on Friday that Mr Croucher had been "arrested after accessing a public facility using illegal means of technology".

The Dubai media office, a government agency in the sheikhdom, said: "The case was referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution, and after thorough investigation, the evidence was found to be inadequate.

"The case was dismissed and Croucher is now free to leave the UAE.

"The decision highlights the Dubai Public Prosecution's commitment to upholding the rule of law."

The UK Government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Croucher, 40, was awarded the George Cross - which alongside the Victoria Cross ranks as Britain's top honour for bravery - for throwing himself on a grenade in Afghanistan to protect his comrades.

Read more: Divers and specialist sniffer dog drafted in desperate search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley