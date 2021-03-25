Breaking News

Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crashes in Cornwall

25 March 2021, 10:58 | Updated: 25 March 2021, 12:46

A Royal Navy Hawk T1 is believed to have crashed in Cornwall, sparking an emergency response
A Royal Navy Hawk T1 is believed to have crashed in Cornwall, sparking an emergency response. Picture: Flight Tracker 24/Royal Navy

By Kate Buck

A Royal Navy Hawk T1 training jet has crashed in Cornwall, sparking an emergency response.

The pilots ejected before the crash, the MoD has confirmed, and reports have suggested the plane crashed into a field.

They have both been airlifted to hospital with minor injuries.

An MoD spokesman said: "Two pilots are being checked by medics after ejecting from a Royal Navy Hawk aircraft from 736 Naval Air Squadron during a flight from RNAS Culdrose.

"An investigation will begin in due course. We won't be providing further detail at this time."

Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft flying low before the incident.

One told The Sun: "I saw the plane fly low over our house and then there was a crack as the two pilots ejected. Parachutes open.

"Plane then banked left and crashed in nearby field. Just hope no one was hurt."

The Hawk T1 (file picture) is thought to have been on a training mission
The Hawk T1 (file picture) is thought to have been on a training mission. Picture: Royal Navy

Police confirmed they are in attendance to a plane crash, although have not yet released any further details.

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted: "Emergency services are currently in the St Martins area of Helston following reports of a plane crash.

"Public are asked to avoid the area whilst first responders attend the scene. Updates as we get them.

"Their injuries are not currently thought to be life threatening or changing."

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson added: "The HM Coastguard Helicopter from Newquay is assisting with an incident north east of Culdrose, Cornwall."

Each week the Royal Navy take part in a training exercise known as a "Thursday War" - in which the Hawks are used as maritime aggressors so Naval Warships and their crew can be up-to-speed with what would need to happen in a wartime scenario.

It is believed the jet was taking part in one of these exercises at the time of the crash.

The flight is believed to have started at Culdrose before crashing into a field
The flight is believed to have started at Culdrose before crashing into a field. Picture: Flight Tracker 24

The pilots issued a mayday call before ejecting from their seats.

The Hawk T1 has been in use since 1974, and can reach up to 620pmh at sea level.

Each one can be fitted with two missiles, if the need should arise, and the aircraft can be fitted with cameras to record missions.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Some MPs believe there are "genuine worries" about the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Grant Shapps orders review after 'genuine worries' about death stats
Middle aged women hospitalised with Covid were the worst affected by the disease in the long term, research found

Middle aged women 'worst affected by long Covid'

Few people are seen on the streets after Poland reintroduced a partial nationwide lockdown (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland extends restrictions for Easter period amid surge in coronavirus cases
Pubs could ask punters to provide vaccine passports before entering the venue

Plans for vaccine passports for pub visits branded ‘discriminatory and unworkable’
A policeman patrols inside a village that was placed under lockdown as the government implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Aaron Favila/AP)

President of Philippines orders probe over vaccine queue jumping
Johnny Depp has lost a bid to overturn a damning High Court ruling which concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and left her in fear for her life

Johnny Depp loses bid to overturn High Court 'wife beater' ruling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you by an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?
Nick Ferrari hit out at the idea

'Where will it end?' - Nick Ferrari hits out at vaccine passport for pubs
'Priti Patel's proposed asylum system overhaul could go wrong quite quickly'

'Priti Patel's immigration plan won't stop people coming'

James O'Brien discussed the case of a seal which had to be put down after being attacked by a dog

'Why can't you feel sorry for Freddie the seal and for the dog owner?'
Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over comments made by the PM

Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over PM's 'capitalism and greed' comments
Nick Ferrari was speaking with Tory MP Steve Baker

Tory MP Steve Baker: PM should 'look at data' and bring forward route out of lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London