Royal Navy serviceman who died in English Channel night-time training exercise named

Lt Rhodri Leyshon. Picture: Ministry of Defence

By Henry Moore

The Royal Navy has confirmed the name of the servicemen who died during a night-time flying training exercise in the English Channel on 4 September.

Lt Rhodri Leyshon’s family released a statement paying tribute to their “devoted” partner, brother and friend.

A Merlin Mk4 helicopter ditched with three servicemen on Wednesday, two survived the incident but Lt Leyshon has been confirmed dead.

The statement read: “He was immeasurably loved by his parents, siblings, partner, friends and family and he was devoted to them. Our lives will never be the same without him.

"We are all so very proud of the talented, passionate, strong and loyal man he was. We will always have him in our hearts. Our wonderful boy," the family said.

"Our lives will never be the same without him."

Colonel Mark Johnson, Commanding Officer of Commando Helicopter Force at Yeovilton, said in a statement: “It’s immensely sad that we lost one of our family.”

Royal Navy Merlin helicopter flying over the sea at Westward Ho beach on 3 September 2024. Picture: Alamy

“Lt Leyshon was a consummate professional and a shining light with a bright future. He epitomised our team spirit and his loss leaves a huge hole in all our hearts."

Over the last 18 months, Lt Leyshon had served in 846 Naval Air Squadron. The late serviceman had been hailed as one of the Commando Helicopter Force’s “most trusted and highly capable aircraft captains and instructors, having honed his skills undertaking some of Defence’s most specialist aviation tasks".

Following the crash on September 4, a spokesperson for the Navy said: "It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night.

"Our thoughts are with the family - who have been informed - and all those affected at this sad time. A full investigation will take place.

"The incident involved a Merlin M4K helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth. There were no other fatalities or serious injuries."

Keir Starmer said he was "deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a member of the Royal Navy."

He added: "My thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this painful time."

The PM also paid tribute to the crew of HMS Queen Elizabeth, "particularly those involved in the search and rescue operation."

Defence Secretary John Healey called the news "dreadful".

During a visit to HMS Diamond in Portsmouth, Mr Healey said: "Dreadful news. Truly dreadful news.

"I use dreadful because this is what everyone connected to the armed forces, news of personnel in service dying and all my thoughts and the thoughts of those in the wider navy I've been with today are with the family, the friends and the close colleagues of the one we've lost today."

The last accident involving an MK4 Merlin helicopter was in 2010 in Afghanistan while being used by the RAF.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, is "the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy," according to the Navy, and has capacity for as many as 40 aircraft.

