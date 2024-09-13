Royal Navy ship intercepts 'narco-sub' and seizes two tons of cocaine worth £160m

13 September 2024, 00:24

A patrol ship has become the first Royal Navy warship to intercept a 'narco-sub'
A patrol ship has become the first Royal Navy warship to intercept a 'narco-sub'. Picture: MOD/PA

By Will Conroy

A Royal Navy warship has intercepted a "narco-sub", seizing £160 million of cocaine being trafficked across the Caribbean Sea.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Portsmouth-based HMS Trent seized the vessel 190 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic, working alongside the US Coast Guard (USCG) and a US maritime patrol aircraft.

The operation seized 2,000kg of cocaine, bringing HMS Trent's haul of narcotics in eight operations in seven months to nearly £750 million worth.

It is the first time a Royal Navy warship has intercepted a narco-submarine.

2,000kg of cocaine was seized from the vessel
2,000kg of cocaine was seized from the vessel. Picture: MOD/PA

The ship's commanding officer Commander Tim Langford said: "It has been a busy yet rewarding eight months for Trent whilst deployed to the Caribbean and this latest seizure reinforces the utility of the Royal Navy's offshore patrol vessels in the delivery of this vital tasking.

"My skilled team and our embarked USCG law enforcement detachment fought challenging conditions to interdict this semi-submersible - rarely seen in the Caribbean - and were rewarded with another record haul.

"These operations are a team effort and require involvement from every single member of my crew irrespective of their usual role - they can be extremely proud of what they have achieved."

2,000kg of cocaine was seized from the vessel
2,000kg of cocaine was seized from the vessel. Picture: MOD/PA

A Royal Navy spokesman said: "This eighth drugs bust took place on August 26, just 72 hours after Trent's last successful interdiction in which 462kg of cocaine worth £37 million was seized.

"About 90 nautical miles north of where they stopped the narco-sub, a high-speed night-time pursuit by Trent's sea boats saw two suspects and 12 bales of drugs seized, ready to be handed over to US authorities.

Read more: Former Premier League footballer on trial accused of smuggling two tons of cocaine

Read more: Hundreds of cannabis smugglers caught at UK customs after passengers told they'll 'face a fine' instead of jail time

"Having seized 9,459kg of drugs - worth nearly £750 million - Trent surpasses HMS Argyll as the best hunter of smugglers in the Royal Navy this century, smashing the frigate's £620 million running total (including busts in the Caribbean during patrols in 2014).

Portsmouth-based HMS Trent seized the vessel 190 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic
Portsmouth-based HMS Trent seized the vessel 190 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic. Picture: MOD/PA

The spokesman continued: "These successful interceptions disrupt transnational criminal organisations (TCO) and underscore the Royal Navy's vital role in maintaining maritime security and upholding international law both at home and abroad.

"This role is more important than ever with the flow of drugs to Europe and the UK, where an estimated 117 tonnes is consumed per year, grows significantly."

HMS Trent, which has 50 specialists in disaster relief operations on board, will now continue patrols in the Caribbean to support British Overseas Territories during hurricane season.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer has said that Russia 'could end the conflict straight away'

Sir Keir Starmer says Russia can end war now as Putin warns NATO over Ukraine's use of shadow missiles

A Spanish footballer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman dressed as a mascot

Spanish footballer convicted of sexually assaulting woman who was dressed as parakeet mascot

A close-up of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump

Donald Trump rules out further debates against Kamala Harris

A satellite image showing Tropical Storm Ileana has formed off the Pacific coast of Mexico

Tropical storm forms in Pacific off Mexico and heads towards Los Cabos resorts

Ronnie Stam is also being investigated for alleged money laundering

Former Premier League footballer on trial accused of smuggling two tons of cocaine

Sir Winston Churchill doing his famous victory sign

Roaring Lion portrait of Churchill stolen from Canadian hotel is found in Italy

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump rules out second debate against 'prizefighter' Kamala Harris, insisting he 'won' first debate in Truth Social rant

Iran has been hiring Hells Angels and other criminal groups in western countries to target their exiled dissidents

Iran is hiring Hells Angels to abduct and kill exiled critics in the US and Europe, report finds

Ukrainian servicemen on top of a tank after returning from Russia

Ukraine says Russia has started counter-offensive in its Kursk border region

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT

Three Ukrainians working for the Red Cross killed after aid vehicles hit by Russian shelling in Donetsk

Putin warns NATO will be 'at war' with Russia if Ukraine given go-ahead to use shadow missiles

Putin warns NATO will be 'at war' with Russia if Ukraine is given the go-ahead to use shadow missiles

David Knowles, 32, died suddenly on Sunday while on holiday in Gibraltar after a suspected cardiac arrest

UK counter-terror police join probe into sudden death of British journalist in Gibraltar

Americans Continue To Consume Beef Products Despite First Case Of Mad Cow Disease In US

Ban on junk food ads before 9pm to come into force next year in bid to tackle childhood obesity

A dive team member fans away sand to reveal part of the passenger steamship Le Lyonnais

Wreck of French steamship that sank in 1856 discovered off New England coast

Lily Collins, Brigitte Macron and Thalia Besson pose for a selfie during the shooting of an episode of Emily In Paris

French first lady Brigitte Macron makes guest appearance in Emily In Paris

The future King acknowledged more than 50 new officers at RAF Cranwell

Prince William warns of 'future threats' at a 'time of uncertainty' in rousing speech to RAF troops

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Los Angeles skyline at sunset

Earthquake rattles Los Angeles area

Rubble near a building damaged by Hurricane Francine

Francine weakens and moves inland after battering Louisiana

Harvey Weinstein in a court in New York

Weinstein indicted on additional sex crimes charges ahead of New York retrial

The hit-and-run happened on a quiet street in Stockport

Three schoolgirls seriously injured in hit-and-run after car mounts pavement - as police hunt 'smashed' vehicle
The Met Office has said the aurora borealis will be visible tonight in some parts of the UK

Northern Lights set to be visible from parts of the UK tonight - here's where

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson's handbag was stolen while she attended the annual Police Superintendents' Conference

Crime and policing minister has handbag stolen while delivering key speech at major police conference
Cope, pictured in 2014.

Coronation Street and Carry On star Kenneth Cope dies aged 93

Gang knife wholesaler gets £350k of tax payers' cash to hand over weapons to police

Zombie knife wholesaler paid £350k of tax payers' cash to hand over weapons to police

Brigitte Macron has made a surprise appearance in the new season of Emily in Paris

Ooh la la! French first lady Brigitte Macron makes surprise appearance in new season of Emily in Paris
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Chopin Airport in Warsaw (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Blinken wraps up Ukraine-focused Europe trip in Poland amid arms request

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'to jet off on lads' trip for 40th birthday', as Meghan stays home with the children
The King found himself in the middle of a scrum when he accepted a hug from a New Zealand women's rugby player

King Charles affectionately mobbed in 'scrum' with New Zealand women's rugby team

he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit