Royal security alert after intruders break into Queen's Windsor estate

2 May 2021, 10:58

A male and female intruder scaled a fence and broke into the Queen's Windsor estate (File image shows Windsor Castle)
A male and female intruder scaled a fence and broke into the Queen's Windsor estate (File image shows Windsor Castle). Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Two people have been arrested after police were called to reports of intruders in the grounds of the Queen's Windsor estate.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, after a report that two trespassers had been in the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire on the afternoon of April 25.

A police spokesman said: "Two people, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of being found in or upon enclosed premises and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

"There was no risk to any individual on the site."

The lodge grounds include All Saints Chapel where the Queen attends services
The lodge grounds include All Saints Chapel where the Queen attends services. Picture: PA

A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to comment.

It is the second alleged incident to have happened in the grounds of Royal Lodge within days of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Police were also called to the Duke of York's home after a woman reportedly talked her way into his mansion on April 19.

A 43-year-old woman spent 20 minutes in the grounds of Royal Lodge after telling security guards she was having lunch with the Queen's son, according to the Sun newspaper.

She later made her way into the home and was held after asking a member of staff where she could find the duke, and saying she was his fiancee and had come to marry him, the newspaper reported.

The article claimed the woman had arrived in Windsor in a taxi and had even persuaded the duke's security guards to pay her fare.

It is not known if Andrew was at the home he shares with his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

Thames Valley Police said the woman was stopped and later sectioned under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act but there was no risk to anyone on the site.

