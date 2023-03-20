Royals are "bracing for upset" over The Crown's Diana death scenes - while Prince Harry remains silent on drama

20 March 2023, 18:42

Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana
Elizabeth Debicki (left) and Princess Diana (right), who Debicki portrays in the Netflix drama. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Royal Family is "bracing for upset" after pictures of The Crown's depiction of Princess Diana's fatal crash emerged.

Netflix's ficitonalised history of the Royal Family will show a version the 1997 car crash which killed the Princess of Wales in its final season which is currently filming.

Set photos have emerged which show a wrecked Mercedes during the filming of the scenes which will reportedly show the moments leading up to the collision which killed Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed in August 1997.

the car has a crushed bonnet and has the dashboard thrown through the window.

Sources close to the Royal Family have said that they are mentally prepared for the distress that will come with the renewed focus on Diana's demise.

Princess Diana in 1997
Princess Diana in 1997. Picture: Getty

The source told the MailOnline: "It’s going to cause a lot of upset with the Royal Family.

"If it was any other family I’m not sure they’d do it.

"I think a lot of people will find it quite sick that they went into such detail to recreate how the car was smashed up."

Prince Harry has not responded directly to the pictures but previously gave approval to the Netflix series's version of royal events.

He previously said: "It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate.

Harry later quipped: “I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife."

Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki will portray the late Princess in her final scenes on the Netflix drama. Picture: Getty

