Royals 'extremely conscious' of cost-of-living as accounts show £102.4m spent last year

30 June 2022, 00:20 | Updated: 30 June 2022, 00:28

Royal accounts have revealed the monarchy's taxpayer-funded spending came to £102.4 million last year
Royal accounts have revealed the monarchy's taxpayer-funded spending came to £102.4 million last year. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Royal accounts have revealed the monarchy's taxpayer-funded spending came to £102.4 million during the last year but sources say the family are "extremely conscious" of the cost-of-living crisis affecting the nation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales is said to be paying very close attention to the crisis and is sitting down with farmers to hear their lived experience to "see what we can do to try to help them, support them".

Royal accounts published on Thursday showed the monarchy's taxpayer-funded spending came to £102.4 million during 2021/22 - an increase of £14.9 million, or 17%, on the previous financial year.

The cost to the public in the UK of funding the total Sovereign Grant amounts to around £1.29 per person.

Official royal travel amounted to £4.5 million, housekeeping and hospitality to £1.3 million, utilities £3.2 million and payroll costs £23.7 million.

Whilst property maintenance soared by £14.4 million to £63.9 million, as the 10-year project to renovate Buckingham Palace continued.

Read more: Smiling Queen, 96, stands with walking stick in first outing since Jubilee weekend

Defending the spending a senior royal source said: "It goes without saying, in terms of the environmental credentials, that not only are we looking at consumption, but also we have an eye on - in terms of the cost of living - one of the big increases that is coming and is happening now is utilities.

"So we're looking very much at how we can be innovative in reducing consumption and consequentially as a by-product reducing costs as well to ensure that we can live within and operate within the funding envelope that we are anticipating."

Another royal source described heir to the throne Charles as taking a very close interest in how inflation and the cost-of-living problems were impacting people, particularly the Duchy of Cornwall's tenants, and their welfare.

Charles has spent time with farmers "sitting around the farmhouse table" discussing the challenges while visiting Duchy districts to work out ways to help them, the source said.

"He wants to hear from them, what is their lived experience, so we can see what we can do to try to help them, support them along the way because to roll the question into a wider point about the living crisis, the family are extremely conscious of this - the Prince of Wales is paying very close attention to this indeed," the source added.

Read more: Prince Charles would 'never again' handle large cash donations for his charities

Prince Charles paid a £5.9million tax bill last year
Prince Charles paid a £5.9million tax bill last year. Picture: Alamy

But campaign group Republic lambasted the figures, with chief executive Graham Smith saying: "As always, while the rest of us face a cost-of-living crisis and continued squeezes on public services, the royals walk off with hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers' money."

He added: "We need to put the monarchy on a proper budgetary footing, just like any other public body. We need to slash that budget down to below £10m, and only fund what's required for the functions of the head of state."

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, outlined the challenges facing Buckingham Palace itself following the pandemic and due to inflation.

"Looking ahead, with the Sovereign Grant likely to be flat in the next couple of years, inflationary pressures on operating costs and our ability to grow supplementary income likely to be constrained in the short term, we will continue to deliver against our plans and manage these impacts through our own efforts and efficiencies," Sir Michael said.

Its supplementary income from the Royal Collection Trust was £9.9 million in 2021/22, which is 50% below pre-pandemic levels, with the figure not expected to rebound until two or three years' time.

Read more: Meghan Markle reveals Harry's 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling

Efficiencies within the royal household have included a pay freeze and a recruitment freeze, with a close eye being kept on energy use, ahead of the expected rise in energy costs.

The prince and the Duchess of Cornwall have shown support for vulnerable communities through their engagements, including trips to high streets where the retail sector is struggling, the source said.

Charles's Prince's Trust has worked for many years to help young people with skills to find employment, with the source adding that making sure they are "best equipped to get the best jobs they can" will be "the best insulation against these economic shocks when they come".

The figures released on Thursday show that Buckingham Palace has yet to hit its diversity target, with its proportion of ethnic minority staff standing at just 9.6%.

The figure last year was 8.5%, with the Royal Household having set a goal of 10% for 2022.

The percentage of ethnic minority staff was published for the first time last year in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's accusations of racism against the royal family in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

A senior royal source said of the Buckingham Palace figures: "We've still got a little way to go... but we have achieved a 9.6.

"We recognise we're not where we want."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An investigation into the Captain Tom Foundation has been started by the Charity Commission

Captain Tom Foundation investigated after concerns over link with daughter's firm

Royal HR policies have under gone secret changes

Royal HR policy altered after Meghan bullying inquiry but changes are kept secret

Nicola Park had her prison sentence reduced by 11 months

Teacher who had sexual relationship with girl, 15, has 'excessive' prison sentence reduced

A bakery in the Peak District has been vandalised and threatened with legal action in a fake letter from Christian Concern after it named a sandwich 'Cheesus Christ'.

Bakery threatened in fake letter from Christian group over 'Cheesus Christ' sandwich

Singer R. Kelly will be sentenced later today for creating a scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children.

R Kelly jailed for 30 years over sex trafficking underage girls

Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 people in the 2015 Paris attacks

Islamic State member found guilty of mass murder for 2015 Paris terror attacks

Andrew Marr said there is an 'epidemic of male violence against women in London'

Andrew Marr: 'There is an epidemic of male violence against women in London'

The Sunday Times said the heir to the throne personally accepted the donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim (pictured with Prince Charles in 2013) who was prime minister of Qatar

Prince Charles would 'never again' handle large cash donations for his charities

Exclusive
A judge will re-examine if Archie should have his life support treatment ended

Archie Battersbee's mum 'on top of the world' as judge told to rethink life support ruling

Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton over N-word slur but denies racial intent

Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner during PMQs

'I will never unsee that': Dominic Raab mocked after winking at Angela Rayner

This is the moment a man was rescued from railway tracks after falling through the gap between the train and platform.

Dramatic moment man is rescued from under a train after 'falling through the gap'

Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.

Halifax slammed over 'nonsense' staff pronoun badges as customers threaten to close accounts
Keir Starmer said the UK should not rejoin the EU common market, whilst Sadiq Khan said it should

Labour's single market rift: Starmer says 'no case' for rejoining despite call from Khan

Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed for 20 years on Tuesday.

Prince Andrew 'could be FBI's next target' after Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years

Travis Barker is been hospitalised in LA

Travis Barker's family plea for 'prayers' after drummer hospitalised with mystery illness

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice
An investigator works outside the Bataclan concert hall (Christophe Ena/PA)

Life without parole for surviving extremist who carried out Paris attacks
A shark is seen swimming across a sand bar (Phil Marcelo/AP)

Great white sharks head to Cape Cod as busy tourist season gets under way
Police outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Men convicted of involvement in 2015 terror attacks in Paris

Vatican Pope Pelosi

Pro-choice Nancy Pelosi receives communion at Vatican despite home city ban
Workers clear debris at the Kremenchuk shopping centre damaged in the Russian rocket attack

Search ongoing for 20 missing after Russian strike on Ukraine shopping centre
People attend a community vigil for the dozens of people found dead in a trailer in San Antonio

‘Difficult process’ identifying Texas lorry trailer death victims – authorities
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

US abortion ruling ‘a setback’ that will cost lives, says WHO chief
Dutch farmers protesting against government plans gather for a demonstration at Stroe

Dutch PM condemns farmers’ protests at minister’s home

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in by committee chairman Bennie Thompson

Trump dismissed January 6 threats and wanted to join crowd, says former aide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London