Royals join UK in paying tribute to NHS staff in #ClapForOurCarers

26 March 2020, 21:37

Hundreds of thousands of people joined the effort to praise the NHS
Hundreds of thousands of people joined the effort to praise the NHS. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The Royal Family led Britain in clapping to thank NHS and social care workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Brits across the country joined together in a moment of thanks at 8pm on Thursday to applaud the brave healthcare staff treating patients suffering from Covid-19.

The Royal Family led tributes, with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posting emotional messages on social media.

The Queen said the country is "enormously thankful" for the commitment of all those working in science, health and the emergency and public services, as the royal family joined the Clap for Carers public display.

In the message posted on the royal family's official Instagram account, the Queen said: "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services."

The post featured a video of the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, who all clapped after Edward paid tribute to workers.

He said: "So from all of us just a huge thank you to so many of you working on the frontline - you're really appreciated keep up the fantastic work."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping, with the message: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

Harry and Meghan posted a moving message on Instagram, thanking those working so hard to fight the pandemic and saying they were “applauding from across the pond.”

