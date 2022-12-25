King Charles and the royal family greet crowds at Sandringham Christmas Day church service

The royal family have been to church. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

King Charles has taken part in the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time since the death of his mother, the Queen.

Charles, 74, and the 75-year-old Queen Consort walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday.

They were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children - Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, who walked hand in hand with his mother.

Prince Andrew was also in the group going to church, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

rince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Christmas Day service. Picture: Getty

Camilla, Queen Consort attends the Christmas Day service. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live in California, were not at the service.

The royal group was greeted outside the church by the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams. Once inside, the congregation sang the national anthem before the first hymn, O Come, All Ye Faithful.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall. Picture: Getty

Charles, Louis and Kate leaving the church. Picture: Getty

It came after William and Kate tweeted a picture painted by George of a reindeer, with the message "Happy Christmas!"

Happy Christmas!



🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022

This year's gathering at Sandringham is the first time the royal family have spent Christmas at the private royal residence in Norfolk since 2019.

The late Queen had spent the festive period at Windsor Castle for two years in a row, in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before her death in September this year.

Traditionally, royal Christmases at Sandringham feature a turkey lunch at the house before the family settle down to watch TV, which this year will include Charles's first Christmas Broadcast as monarch.