Southport killer Axel Rudakubana received NHS mental treatment for years but 'stopped engaging', hospital says

Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy/Police

By Kit Heren

Axel Rudakubana received NHS mental healthcare for years but "stopped engaging" with the service, a hospital has said.

The Southport killer was treated by Alder Hey Children's Hospital between 2019 and 2023.

Rudakubana, 18, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 52 years in prison on Thursday for the murder of three girls and the attempted murder of eight more, as well as two adults.

Alder Hey said it welcomed the announcement of an inquiry into the circumstances of the murders.

The trust added that Rudakubana had "stopped engaging" with its mental health services in 2023.

Separately, Rudakubana had also been reported to the Prevent anti-terror service three times.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Southport stabbing attacker Axel Rudakubana, 18. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "Following the terrible incident last July, we are participating fully in a children's safeguarding practice review commissioned by the Chidren's Safeguarding Partnership, to identify if any learnings could be made."

They added: "We are not in a position to provide any further details that could potentially prejudice that inquiry and will be making no further comment at this time."

Rudakubana killed Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven. Harrowing details of the attack were heard at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

Rudakubana also attempted to murder eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Keir Starmer said the atrocity in Southport was "one of the most harrowing moments in our country's history" and "this vile offender will likely never be released."

The Prime Minister said in a statement after the sentencing: "The thoughts of the entire nation are with the families and everyone affected by the unimaginable horrors that unfolded in Southport. No words will ever be able to capture the depth of their pain.

"I want to say directly to the survivors, families and community of Southport - you are not alone. We stand with you in your grief.

"What happened in Southport was an atrocity and as the judge has stated, this vile offender will likely never be released.

"After one of the most harrowing moments in our country's history we owe it to these innocent young girls and all those affected to deliver the change that they deserve."