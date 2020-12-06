Breaking News

Trump's top lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19

6 December 2020, 20:42 | Updated: 6 December 2020, 21:10

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus
Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Donald Trump's top lawyer has tested positive for Covid-19 after weeks of campaigning to overturn the US election result.

Rudy Giuliani was named the "greatest mayor in the history of NYC" by the outgoing President, who broke the news on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Mr Giuliani has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Mr Trump challenge his election defeat.

Read more: Rudy Giuliani's leaky hair dye steals the show as he blames Venezuela for Biden win

Mr Trump wished him a speedy recovery.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Mr Trump wrote in his tweet.

Mr Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Mr Trump.

On Saturday it was confirmed that a bid to overturn the result in Georgia, which has been called for Joe Biden, had failed.

In November, the lawyer held a bizarre press conference where he took aim at Venezuela for helping assist electoral fraud - something that has yet to be proven.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

