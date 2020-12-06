Breaking News

Trump's top lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Donald Trump's top lawyer has tested positive for Covid-19 after weeks of campaigning to overturn the US election result.

Rudy Giuliani was named the "greatest mayor in the history of NYC" by the outgoing President, who broke the news on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Mr Giuliani has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Mr Trump challenge his election defeat.

Mr Trump wished him a speedy recovery.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Mr Trump wrote in his tweet.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Mr Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Mr Trump.

On Saturday it was confirmed that a bid to overturn the result in Georgia, which has been called for Joe Biden, had failed.

In November, the lawyer held a bizarre press conference where he took aim at Venezuela for helping assist electoral fraud - something that has yet to be proven.

