Rule-breaking 'hot tub party' host tells police he was 'unaware' of Covid-19 pandemic

26 January 2021, 12:21 | Updated: 26 January 2021, 12:23

Police were called to a 'hot tub party'
Police were called to a 'hot tub party'. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police in Hampshire reported attendees at a "hot tub party" at a property in Gosport on Sunday where one of the occupants claimed to be unaware of the pandemic.

Gosport police posted on Facebook: "REPORTED! Last night persons were reported for breaching COVID-19 regulations, after holding a hot tub party in the back garden.

"One occupant claimed they were unaware of the global pandemic, and he was almost arrested after refusing to provide his details #WeAreInThisTogether."

A police spokesperson added: "We would like to remind everyone that we all need to play our part in adhering to the government restrictions in order to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

"The message is simple, you should be staying at home. It’s vital that everyone understands this and observes the restrictions in place.

"Robust enforcement action will be taken by police as required, where blatant breaches in public places or private premises are reported to us."

Read more: Police issue over £15,000 fines during Covid-19 raid on rave in east London

Read more: Police officers injured breaking up 200 person covid rule-breaker party in west London

Also in Hampshire, police were forced blocked off a car park to catch and fine 26 people for gathering for a car meet in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Officers shut off the car park at Blacknest Industrial Estate in Alton, Hampshire, on Saturday evening after finding a large number of vehicles.

Drivers had brought their BMWs, Nissans and Toyotas from as far afield as Shropshire, Kent, Surrey and Berkshire for the event, according to Hampshire Police.

A force spokesman said that people inside the cars were from different households with many not wearing face coverings.

Superintendent Phil Lamb said: "Some of those people that officers spoke to accepted personal responsibility, but others were extremely defensive.

"It's shocking that such a large number of people have completely ignored the current lockdown, thereby putting themselves and their loved ones at risk from the virus.

"It's reckless actions like this that place increased and unnecessary pressure on the NHS."

