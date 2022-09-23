RuPaul's Drag Race star Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28

George Ward has died aged 28. Picture: PA

By Christian Oliver

RuPaul’s Drag Race star George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died aged 28, the family have announced.

Ward appeared in the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, before fronting a BBC Three documentary Gypsy Queen and Proud.

Growing up in Darlington, County Durham as a member of the Romany Traveller community, Ward documented the difficulties he faced growing up as LGBT+ for the documentary.

Ward, who died on Sunday, previously worked as a mental health nurse before launching his career in drag.

Ward was a mental health nurse prior to launching a career in drag. Picture: PA

A statement from Ward’s family said: “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.

“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.

“As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.

“We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie.”

Ward was a contestant in the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture: @thecherryvalentine Instagram

Ward was announced as one of the 12 contestants for Drag Race UK in December 2020.

He said his training as a mental health nurse put him "in that right position to be able to understand people a bit more.“

If you are a drag queen you are working with people. And to understand people I think you go the extra mile.”