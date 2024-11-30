Rupert Grint hit with £1.8 million tax bill after Harry Potter star loses legal battle

30 November 2024, 06:45

Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rupert Grint has been ordered to pay an extra £1.8 million in tax after losing a court battle with HM Revenue and Customs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the franchise, was ordered to pay the sum in 2019 after HMRC launched an investigation into his tax return from the 2011-12 tax year.

The actor, 36, had received a £4.5 million sum from a company which managed his business affairs as "consideration for rights, records and goodwill" from his work, which he claimed was a "capital asset" and therefore the subject of capital gains tax.

But HMRC argued that the fee should have been classed as income, and following the investigation told Mr Grint he needed to pay an additional £1,801,060 in tax.

At a hearing in the First-Tier Tribunal, held in London in November and December 2022, lawyers for Mr Grint appealed against HMRC's decision, arguing that the right amount of tax had been paid.

Read more: Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89: Tributes to legendary Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star

Read more: JK Rowling wouldn't accept apology from Harry Potter stars Daniel Ratcliffe and Emma Watson over trans rights row

Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint. Picture: Getty

But in a ruling, Tribunal Judge Harriet Morgan dismissed the appeal, finding that the sum "is taxable as income".

She said that the money "derived substantially the whole of its value from the activities of Mr Grint", which was "otherwise realised" as income in the 2011/12 tax year.

Mr Grint starred in the first Harry Potter film in 2001 as a teenager and is calculated to have earned around £24 million from playing Ron Weasley.

He previously lost a separate court battle concerning a £1 million tax refund in 2019.

Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint. Picture: Getty

Mr Grint said in an interview in 2018 that he was unaware of the extent of his fortune.

"I actually don’t know how much I have," he told the Radio Times. "I couldn’t even really guess.”

He added: “It doesn’t really motivate me too much.

"It makes you comfortable, that’s the good thing about it, I think. I’m glad it’s there but I’m not really that focused on it.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Louise Haigh

Louise Haigh was victim of 'coordinated briefing by someone trying to get rid of her', claims former Labour official

Richard Tice has blasted net zero targets ahead of Reform UK's first Scottish conference.

Reform UK's Tice claims rising sea levels can be dealt with by "a bit of steel and cement"

Kim Leadbeater has said there is still a lot of work to do on the assisted dying bill after MPs voted in favour at the second reading on Friday

'Still a lot of work to do' on assisted dying, admits MP behind the bill, after Commons votes in favour

Romania Election

Romania’s parliamentary vote risks being overshadowed by presidential race chaos

North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un vows North Korean support for Russia in Ukraine

Exclusive
Sir Terry Pratchett would be 'hopeful' now the assisted dying bill has passed another hurdle

Sir Terry Pratchett would be 'hopeful' now assisted dying bill has passed another hurdle, says his daughter

Justin Sun peeled off the duct tape and enjoyed the banana

Crypto boss eats banana artwork he bought for $6.2m - and offers to buy 100,000 more from fruit vendor

Demonstrators rally outside the Georgian parliament’s building in Tbilisi to protest the government’s decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years

Georgian protesters clash with police for second night after EU talks suspended

Zelenskyy has suggested he's prepared to end the Ukraine war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'prepared to end Ukraine war' in exchange for Nato membership

Syrian opposition fighters enter a village

Insurgents breach Syria’s largest city for first time since 2016

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace dropped by autism charity as more people come forward with allegations

Westminster

Met Police apologises after names of alleged Westminster ‘honeytrap’ victims shared in mass email

Protesters outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia

Protesters and police clash after Georgia’s PM suspends talks on joining EU

Yvonne Gray was praised for saving her crew when HMNZS Manawanui ran aground

New Zealand navy ship worth £61m sank after crew left autopilot on

Russia

Kremlin critic handed three more years in prison for opposing Ukraine war

Rescue workers and people search for bodies after a landslide following heavy rains that buried 40 homes in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, eastern Uganda

Death toll in Uganda landslides rises to 20 as search for casualties presses on

Latest News

See more Latest News

HSTikkyTokky

Police hunt TikTokker HSTikkyTokky who 'crashed £220,000 McLaren' after he failed toPolice hunt TikTokker HSTikkyTokky who 'crashed £220,000 McLaren' after he failed to appear in court
The assisted dying bill passed with a majority of 55.

Full list: How did your MP vote on assisted dying law?

Palestinians gather to get food at a distribution centre in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Three die in overcrowding outside Gaza bakery amid food shortage

People wear masks of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos during a protest in New Delhi, India

Amazon workers in India join Black Friday strike action

MPs voted to support assisted dying in England and Wales

Esther Rantzen ‘delighted’ at result of assisted dying vote, her daughter tells LBC

Germany Politics

Senior Scholz ex-ally quits over ‘D-Day’ paper on German government collapse

John MacKinnon was shot dead in his house in the village of Teangue

Man guilty of murdering brother-in-law and shooting two other people in shotgun rampage on Isle of Skye
Fleur Jewellery's shopfront before it was driven into

Dramatic Black Friday ram raid as thieves plough Range Rover into jewellers and flee with bags of jewellery
Artist Maurizio Cattelan’s piece of art Comedian (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Man who bought banana art for 6.2 million dollars eats the fruit in Hong Kong

MPs have voted by a majority of 55 to support assisted dying in England and Wales

MPs vote in favour of allowing assisted dying in England and Wales after emotional Commons debate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs
Liz and Kate met in October

Will and Kate pay tribute to 'brave and humble' teenage photographer Liz Hatton who died aged 17 after cancer battle
Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News