Rupert Murdoch 'dating former scientist' months after calling off short-lived engagement

Rupert Murdoch is believed to be dating a former scientist just months after breaking off his two-week engagement.

The 92-year-old is understood to be in the early stages of a romance with retired scientist Elena Zhukova.

The pair were introduced to one another by Wendi Deng - his third wife - according to the Mail.

Ms Zhukova, 66, was a molecular biologist and worked at the medical research unit at UCLA before she retired.

Her daughter - who was previously married to ex-Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich - is believed to be friends with Ms Deng, who is also an investor in her art foundation.

The couple are said to be currently cruising the Mediterranean together, having stopped off at Positano and Naples.

Sources close to Mr Murdoch have said it is "very early days" as they have only been dating for a couple of months.

Mr Murdoch has been married four times – to Patricia Booker, Anna Mann, Wendi Deng and Jerry Hall.

He split from his fourth wife, former supermodel and actor Jerry Hall, in an 11-word email in 2022.

Mr Murdoch went on to get engaged to Ann Lesley Smith in March this year, with the pair expected to have a summer wedding. But just two weeks later they called it off.

He has six children who are expected to inherit his media empire.