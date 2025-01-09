Breaking News

Russell Brand admits speeding after being caught driving at 95mph

By Kit Heren

Russell Brand has admitted speeding after being caught driving at 95mph on the motorway.

Brand, 49, was caught speeding on the M4 motorway on June 16 last year near Slough in Berkshire, breaking the 70mph limit.

He also drove his Mini at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Shiplake, near his Oxfordshire home on March 23, High Wycombe Magistrates' Court heard.

The comedian and actor, who did not attend the short hearing, was handed three penalty points for the 37mph breach, and five for 95mph speeding on top of the three points already on his licence.

District Judge Arvind Sharma fined him a total of £3,457 for the offences after the guilty pleas were entered by his lawyer.

Separately the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star is under investigation by police over allegations of sex crimes made against him by multiple women.

An evidence file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service to decide if he should face charges.

It came after an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed last year that four women had accused him of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

Brand denies the allegations, and previously said all his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual".