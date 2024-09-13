Russia accuses six British diplomats of 'spying and threatening national security' and revokes accreditation

13 September 2024, 07:30

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Russian security services have claimed that they had discovered six British diplomats in Moscow were spying and had revoked their accreditation.

The FSB said that they had found signs of espionage in the work of the six diplomats, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

The six, who have been named individually, were in the British embassy in Moscow and work in the eastern Europe and central Asia directorate of the Foreign Office.

The FSB, the successor agency to the Soviet Union's notorious KGB, claimed that the six had been tasked with "the escalation of the political and military situation".

LBC has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer says Russia can end war now as Putin warns NATO over Ukraine's use of shadow missiles

Read more: UK 'on verge of letting Ukraine use Storm Shadow missiles against Russia' as David Lammy unveils £600m package

Former Army Colonel says the West would 'get an indication' if Russia wanted to use tactical nukes

The FSB added in a statment: "Thus, the facts revealed give grounds to consider the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow by the directorate as threatening the security of the Russian Federation.

"In this connection, on the basis of documents provided by the Federal Security Service of Russia and as a response to the numerous unfriendly steps taken by London, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, in co-operation with the agencies concerned, has terminated the accreditation of six members of the political department of the British Embassy in Moscow in whose actions signs of spying and sabotage were found."

'You're not being paranoid, they are out to get you', says Russia expert

It comes as tensions between Russia and the UK escalate as Keir Starmer travels to the US to discuss the war in Ukraine with Joe Biden.

Kyiv has called for Western allies such as the UK and US to allow it to use long-range missiles within Russia.

Vladimir Putin warned the use of such missiles by Ukraine will be seen as an 'act of war' by Moscow but the PM said the UK does not "seek any conflict with Russia".

Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg
Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg. Picture: Alamy

The Russian leader had told reporters the use of the UK-made missiles would "change the very nature of the conflict" on Thursday, before issuing a harsh warning to the Ukrainian president.

"It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia," he told state media.

