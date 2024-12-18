Russia arrests 29-year-old suspect following death of Russian general in Moscow e-scooter attack

18 December 2024, 08:29

Russia arrests suspect following death of Russian general in Moscow e-scooter attack
Russia arrests suspect following death of Russian general in Moscow e-scooter attack. Picture: Alamy / Russian Ministry Press Service

By Danielle de Wolfe

Authorities have detained a suspect in connection with the death of a high-ranking Russian general killed in a Moscow explosion, the Kremlin has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov of the Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defence Forces (NBC) left his home on Tuesday when a device believed to have been hidden in an e-scooter exploded, killing him instantly.

The Russian general's aide, Ilya Polikarpov, was also killed in the explosion, with 54-year-old Kirillov the most senior Russian officer to be assassinated during the Ukraine conflict.

Russia’s Investigative Committee now claim a 29-year-old Uzebekistani suspect has been arrested over the killing.

It reported that the individual had been “recruited by Ukrainian special forces” and paid $100,000 for the assassination.

In the hours following the explosion, Ukraine took full responsibility for the killing - one day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government charged Kirillov with chemical weapon use.

Russia arrests 29-year-old suspect following death of Russian general in Moscow e-scooter attack
Russia arrests 29-year-old suspect following death of Russian general in Moscow e-scooter attack. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, claimed Russia had used chemical weapons more than 4,800 times under Kirillov's leadership.

It follows the UK placing sanctions on Kirillov in October, labelling him a "significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation".

According to state media, the bomb was hidden in a nearby e-scooter. Kirillov's assistant was also killed in the attack.

Read more: Teacher and student killed in school shooting in Wisconsin, as 'teen girl suspect' also dies, with six more injured

His death comes just one day after Ukraine's secret service charged him in absentia, branding him "responsible for the mass use of banned chemical weapons".

“Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant were killed,” the investigative committee said.

"Investigators, forensic experts and operational services are working at the scene," it said.

The device was hidden in an e-scooter
The device was hidden in an e-scooter. Picture: Social Media
A view of the blast scene, which killed the commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, outside a residential building in Moscow
A view of the blast scene, which killed the commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, outside a residential building in Moscow. Picture: Getty

"Investigative actions and operational search activities are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime."

Images posted on Russian Telegram channels show two bodies lying on blood-stained snow at the entrance to a residential building.

The hidden bomb, which contained an equivalent to 300g of high explosives, destroyed a number of nearby cars and damaged the first floor of the apartment block.

Russia’s RKhBZ, the radioactive, chemical and biological defence force, are deployed when there is a threat of nuclear, chemical or biological warfare or contamination

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (left) and head of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces Igor Kirillov (center) before the meeting.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (left) and head of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces Igor Kirillov (center) before the meeting. Picture: Alamy

A former chair of the Defence Select Committee said "we can only assume" the general was killed by Ukraine.

Tobias Ellwood told Sky News: "Both sides know there's just one month left until Donald Trump returns to the White House and that is affecting behaviour on the battlefield.

"In a month's time talks are bound to start about a potential ceasefire and about a potential deal so every oppourtunity is being taken to gain territory, to seek advantage, to prosecute existing plans to cause harm and that is what I think is playing out here.

"The killing of Igor Kirillov we can only assume was done by Ukraine, and is a major event.

"The removal of a senior military officer not on the battlefield, but in Moscow, just miles from the Kremlin, this will be an embarrassment for Putin.

"He cannot hide this from the Russian people who are generally not supportive of this war and I would expect a major retaliation on the Russian side."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A landslide near an international shipping terminal in Port Vila, Vanuatu following a powerful earthquake

Rescuers dig for survivors of Vanuatu earthquake that killed at least 14 people

Ottavia Piana, a caver blocked in a deep inside the Bueno Fonteno cave, is carried to safety by rescue workers after falling some five meters during an expedition

Injured Italian cave explorer carried to safety after 75-hour rescue operation

High winds are set to batter the UK today

Commuters face travel chaos as gale force winds batter the UK with Met Office map showing areas worst affected

The Kairos No. 2 rocket is launched from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto town, western Japan

Japanese company aborts second satellite launch after take-off

One of the hunters shot a bear out of a tree and it landed on another man, crushing him to death (file image)

Hunter crushed to death by bear that was shot out of tree by member of his hunting party

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has said he is "not worried" by his decline in popularity

Keir Starmer 'not worried' by plummeting popularity but admits government needs to 'go further' to spark growth

Aug. 17, 2006 - JONBENET RAMSEY.SUPPLIED BY JONBENETRAMSEYRETRO(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com)

JonBenet Ramsey's father received chilling letter 'naming' his daughter's killer after bombshell Netflix documentary

Igor Kirillov

Russia detains suspect over killing of general in Moscow bomb blast

Exclusive
Rich Iles from Winterbourne Down was raising money for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, when his money box was stolen from outside of the family home.

“Heartbroken” father of three fundraising for war heroes, with over 200,000 lights on his home, has money stolen

Chancellor Presents First Labour Budget To Parliament

UK inflation rate rises for second month in a row in latest Labour budget blow

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has backed Trump's calls for NATO members to spend more on defence

'Europe must do more': Starmer supports Trump in calling out NATO countries not spending enough on defence

Nick Ferrari reflects on his visit to Estonia

The bravery of our troops is unquestionable, but we must boost defence spending to give them the tools they need

Nigel Farage and Nick Candy have met Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion

Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to Reform UK donation, Nigel Farage says after Mar-A-Lago meeting

Alan Jones Faces Court On Historical Sexual Misconduct Charges

Former Australia rugby boss Alan Jones denies 34 sex charges against 10 males

Former radio broadcaster Alan Jones leaves the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney

Former Australia rugby coach denies indecent assault charges

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion seeks restraining order against rapper who shot her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Congress unveils stopgap US federal spending bill

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower

Trump’s lawyers allege juror misconduct in fresh bid to overturn conviction

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out on July 30, 2024 in Southport

Police 'failed to spot warning signs of mass riots' sparked by Southport dance class killings, watchdog finds
Rebecca Turner (pictured with her mother Anita) died in March

Tragedy as British tourist and boyfriend die after 'unwittingly taking lethal mix of drugs' in Thailand hotel room
Benjamin Netanyahu wearing a flak jacket in Syria

Israeli forces to remain inside Syria for foreseeable future, says Netanyahu

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on the ISS

Stranded astronauts’ stay on space station extended by another month

A Russian rocket launcher firing

North Koreans have ‘suffered hundreds of casualties’ fighting near Kursk

Natalie Rupnow

Wisconsin 'school shooter' pictured for first time after 'killing two and taking her own life'
Floral tributes left outside the Abundant Life Christian School

Combination of factors led teenage girl to go on shooting spree, say police

Israel and Hamas are said to be nearing a ceasefire

Israel and Hamas 'nearing ceasefire' as peace in Gaza 'closer than ever'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked
Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News