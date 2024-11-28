Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine's energy and water supplies, as residents urged to seek shelter

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Russia has launched a "massive" attack on Ukrainian energy and water infrastructure on Thursday, with people urged to take shelter from the barrage.

Strikes were reported in cities and regions across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv as well as Lviv in the west of the country and Kharkiv in the east.

Attacks have also been reported in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Lutsk, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Volyn regions.

There have been no reports of any casualties.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure during its invasion, and this is the second such strike in November alone.

It comes during a time of increased tensions after Ukraine was given permission to use Western long-range missiles on Russian territory.

Massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions heard in several regions, including Kyiv. Power outages in several regions across the country.



📹: Kyiv metro. During air raid alerts it is used as shelter pic.twitter.com/gm3idKeyAB — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 28, 2024

Energy minister German Galushchenko said: "Again, energy [infrastructure] has come under a massive blow from the enemy.

"Attacks on energy facilities are taking place throughout Ukraine."

He said that the country's electricity grid operator has "urgently introduced an emergency power outage."

Mr Galushchenko said people should take shelter and follow official updates.

Winter in Ukraine is cold, with temperatures in Kyiv currently hovering just above freezing.

In the Rivne regions, in western Ukraine, some 280,000 people were without power after the strikes, the local governor said.

In the Lutsk region, also in the west of the country, officials also reported a power cut.

In Kyiv, a business facility was damaged after debris fell on it, as well as a truck.

In Kharkiv, which is not far from the frontline in north-eastern Ukraine, an apartment building and a business sustained minor damage.