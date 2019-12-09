Russia banned from all global sport by World Anti-Doping Agency

The Russian team will be excluded from the 2020 Olympics. Picture: PA

Russia has been banned from all global sport for four years, including the 2020 Olympics, by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The move also means the Russian team will be banned from taking part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But the country does have the right to appeal.

Athletes who are able to prove they are not tainted by the doping scandal will be able to compete under a neutral flag.

The anti doping agency's executive committee made a unanimous decision in a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday.

The decision comes after Russia's Anti Doping Agency was declared non-compliant for manipulating laboratory data handed over to investigators in January 2019.