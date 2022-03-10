Russia taking 'continuing losses' as aerial footage shows devastating attack on tanks

10 March 2022, 10:14 | Updated: 10 March 2022, 11:14

An armoured column was hit by Ukrainian forces
An armoured column was hit by Ukrainian forces. Picture: Ukrainian Armed Forces/Twitter

By Will Taylor

A huge Russian column near Ukraine's capital has barely moved for more than a week and is suffering "continued losses".

Footage shows the destruction defenders are wreaking on Russian forces, with a clip of a line of armoured vehicles getting pummelled in a hail of explosions.

In an apparent further sign of setback, Moscow has now been forced to deploy conscripts, despite Vladimir Putin saying he would not do so, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence [MoD].

Its latest update comes after a child and two others died in a Russian strike on a maternity hospital in southern Ukraine, and amid warnings that the Kremlin could be planning a "false flag" attack involving chemical weapons.

Russia's invasion has been hampered by a determined Ukrainian defence and logistics issues.

An update from the MoD said: "The large Russian column north west of Kyiv has made little progress in over a week and is suffering continued losses at the hands of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Kyiv's ability so strike bunched-up formations has been demonstrated in video footage released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Twitter account, which appears to show a Russian armoured column getting hit.

Armoured vehicles are seen taking explosive fire before scrambling to flee from a village.

The clip shows smouldering wrecks strewn across the landscape.

The British MoD added in its update: "There has been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, likely due to to the unexpected effectiveness and endurance of Ukrainian Air Defence forces.

"Russia has deployed conscript troops to Ukraine despite previous public assurances from President Putin not to do so.

"As casualties mount, President Putin will be forced to draw from across the Russian Armed Forces and other sources to replace his losses."

It was warned that with temperatures having been forecast to plummet – potentially feeling as cold as 20C – Russian tanks that are bogged down could effectively become armoured "fridges".

The White House said it was on the lookout for "Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them" after making false claims about the US and chemical warfare.

Russia was accused of war crimes after striking a maternal hospital in Mariupol, on Wednesday, which left a child and two others dead.

