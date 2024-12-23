Kremlin denies Assad’s British wife ‘seeking divorce from dictator' amid 'UK return from Moscow exile'

23 December 2024, 16:59 | Updated: 23 December 2024, 17:04

'This is not reality': Russia denies Assad's British wife 'seeking divorce from dictator' amid 'UK return from Moscow exile'
'This is not reality': Russia denies Assad’s British wife ‘seeking divorce from dictator' amid 'UK return from Moscow exile'. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Kremlin has hit out at reports the British wife of deposed Syrian leader Bashar Al-Assad is 'seeking divorce and considering a move back to the UK after growing unhappy with life in Russia'.

Fallen dictator Assad fled to Russia, his backers in the civil war, earlier this month after being toppled by jihadi rebels.

But his wife Asma, who was used to a life of luxury in Syria, is said to be dissatisfied with her living standards in Moscow - is said to be seeking a divorce and has applied to a Russian court for permission to leave.

Now, following reports that she is 'seeking a divorce' in a bid to return to her old life, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has begged to differ.

On Monday, Mr Peskov rejected Turkish media reports suggesting Assad had been confined to Moscow with his property assets frozen.

“No, they do not correspond to reality,” Peskov told a conference call," he said.

Asma is also suffering from cancer and it is thought she may also want to be treated in the UK, rather than Russia. Russian authorities are now considering her application to leave.

Syrian president Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma visit the Sednaya convent, and meet with children and religious personalities on Christmas day, in Sednaya, near Damascus, Syria on December 25, 2016.
Syrian president Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma visit the Sednaya convent, and meet with children and religious personalities on Christmas day, in Sednaya, near Damascus, Syria on December 25, 2016. Picture: Alamy

It's unclear if she would be allowed into the UK, despite being a British citizen. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said she was "not welcome here in the UK" because of the sanctions against her.

Assad himself is said to have been restricted to living in Moscow and banned from going to other parts of the country.

Meanwhile his assets - including 270kg of gold, £1.6 billion and 18 flats in Moscow - have also been frozen, according to reports.

The Kremlin has denied this, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying the claims "do not correspond to reality."

Allan Way in Acton, North West London, the home of former Syria President Bashar al Assad's father in-law Fawaz Akhras and his wife Shar Otri
Allan Way in Acton, North West London, the home of former Syria President Bashar al Assad's father in-law Fawaz Akhras and his wife Shar Otri. Picture: Alamy

Asma was born and raised in west London, the daughter of Fawaz Akhras, 78, a consultant cardiologist, and Sahar, 75, a diplomat at the Syrian embassy. Her brothers, Feras, 46, and Eyad, 44, are also doctors.

Asma - who called herself Emma at school - studied at Twyford Church of England High School in Acton, before taking A-levels at the private Queen’s College in Marylebone.

After completing a degree in computer science at King’s College London she joined Deutsche Bank and later JP Morgan.

She met her future husband during childhood holidays in Syria but they became better acquainted when he moved to London in 1992 to train as an ophthalmologist at the Western Eye Hospital and married four years later when he took over control of Syria after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad, who died aged 69.

Syrian president Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma visit the Sednaya convent, and meet with children and religious personalities on Christmas day, in Sednaya, near Damascus, Syria on December 25, 2016
Syrian president Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma visit the Sednaya convent, and meet with children and religious personalities on Christmas day, in Sednaya, near Damascus, Syria on December 25, 2016. Picture: Alamy

Together they have three children, who are aged between 19 and 23.

Initially after becoming Syria's first lady, she was seen as having a reforming influence on her husband. In 2010 Vogue magazine described her as a “desert rose” and a “long-limbed beauty with a trained analytic mind”.

Months later Assad began the brutal crackdown on opposition groups in the city of Homs, the birthplace of his father-in-law which led to the civil war during which 500,000 people were killed and six million left as refugees.

In 2018, Asma was diagnosed with breast cancer and in May this year announced that she had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma Al Assad in Paris in 2008
Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma Al Assad in Paris in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Her family is not covered by UK sanctions, although her parents and both brothers are named under wider US sanctions regulations.

The deposed president, his wife and hundreds of relatives along with political, military and business cronies are included in a list of 417 individuals and companies under UK sanctions.

The High Court was told in 2020 that Assad is believed to have a frozen account with HSBC in London with a balance of more than $51.5 million (£40 million).

The Metropolitan Police war crimes unit opened a preliminary investigation into Asma in 2021.

