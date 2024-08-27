Russia hits Ukraine with massive strikes for second day in a row

27 August 2024, 11:29 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 11:32

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a fire on a site following an air attack, in the Odesa region,
Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a fire on a site following an air attack, in the Odesa region,. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Russia has hit Ukraine with another massive wave of deadly attacks for the second day in a row.

At least two people have died after a strike on a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih while two more were killed after the Kremlin launched a wave of drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

The attacks, mostly targeting crucial energy infrastructure, come as Russia attempts to push Ukrainian forces back following their advance into the Kursk region.

Ukrainian officials confirmed the airforce had shot down five missiles and 60 drones on Tuesday morning.

"We will undoubtedly respond to Russia for this and all other attacks. Crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in response on social media.

This came just one day after at least six people were killed in Russian strikes across Ukraine.

Kyiv residents shelter in Kyiv Metro during massive Russian drone and missile attack
Kyiv residents shelter in Kyiv Metro during massive Russian drone and missile attack. Picture: Getty

Deaths were reported in the Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr and Dnipropetrovsk regions, local authorities confirmed.

According to the Kremlin, Russia successfully hit all of its targets.

Taking to X in the wake of the attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed over 100 missiles were fired at Ukraine.

Pleading for more international aid, Zelenskyy wrote: “Currently, across the country, efforts are underway to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike. This was one of the largest attacks – a combined strike, involving over a hundred missiles of various types and around a hundred “Shaheds.”

“Like most Russian strikes before, this one was equally insidious, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. The energy sector has sustained significant damage, but in every area affected by power outages, restoration work is already in progress.

“It is crucial that our partners uphold the commitments we’ve made together, in particular regarding air defense systems, missiles for them. And beyond that, we must finally unite in our efforts to shoot down Russian missiles and drones.

“Today, their targets were in Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Ternopil regions.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with Greece's President
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with Greece's President. Picture: Getty

“Across Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbors operated in concert with our F-16s and air defense systems

“If such unity has proven effective in the Middle East, it must work in Europe too. Life holds the same value everywhere.”

Among the dead were two men - one aged 69 and another aged 47 - killed in separate attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Meanwhile, one woman died in the Zhytomyr region after a strike hit her home.

