At least one dead and dozens injured as Russia targets Kyiv in New Year's Eve missile attack

At least one person has died from the attack. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

At least one person has died and several injured following a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klischko said there had been several blasts in the capital, with two schools and a hotel damaged during the incident.

"As a result of the Russian attack on civilian objects in the capital, 1 person died, 20 were injured," he tweeted.

"14 victims were hospitalised, six were treated by medics on the spot.

"The buildings of two schools in the Solomyan district of the capital, one in Pechersk, suffered varying degrees of damage.

"There is one kindergarten in the Solomyan district. There are no casualties at these facilities."

The hotel damaged in the missile attack. Picture: Getty

Most recently, Putin has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power and water.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously warned that Russia could launch more attacks to make Ukrainians "celebrate the New Year in darkness".

Paramedics arrive at scene after rockets fired by Russian forces hit the centre of Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Picture: Getty

It comes after Ukraine was hit was a "massive air raid" earlier in the week, with the Kremlin launching dozens of missiles.

Russia fired dozens missiles and kamikaze drones overnight after it rejected the basis of peace talks outlined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine said that 69 missiles were fired in the salvo and claimed air defences shot down 54.

Earlier, a presidential adviser said more than 120 were thought to have been launched.

With Putin’s future tied to the outcome of his utterly failed invasion, the Kremlin looks set to continue to batter Ukraine in the hope of forcing a victory while its military is left trying to hold what remains in its hands.

Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv were among the cities hit by the airstrikes.