Breaking News

Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on multiple cities across Ukraine

16 December 2022, 07:55 | Updated: 16 December 2022, 09:01

Kharkiv was one of the cities hit in the latest strikes
Kharkiv was one of the cities hit in the latest strikes. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Russia has launched missile strikes on at least three cities in Ukraine, with energy facilities and infrastructure targeted.

Kyiv has been struck, as has Kryvyi Rih in the south, and Kharkiv in the north east.

Air raid alarms have sounded across the country.

Russia is reported to have fired a barrage of at least 60 missiles at targets across Ukraine.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Russia hit Kyiv's left bank in multiple locations early today.

The major regional capitals of Kharkiv and Poltava have been left without electricity in the latest mass missile strike.

It is Russia's seventh mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, another devastating barrage of strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the city is without electricity. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported three strikes on the city's critical infrastructure.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, reported a strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, warning on Telegram: "There may be people under the rubble." He said emergency services were on site.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the north-eastern Desnianskyi and western Holosiivskyi district, urging residents to go to shelters.

"The attack on the capital continues," he wrote on Telegram.

The strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new Russian strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission after several key battlefield losses by Russian forces in recent months.

More follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Western

Labour secures win in Stretford and Urmston by election

Police want to trace this man after a woman was assaulted on a London bus

Woman assaulted on London bus after closing window because it was raining

At least 10 have died in the fire.

Tower block blaze in France kills ten including five children

Police outside the venue in Brixton and right, images of the crowd posted to social meda

Four people fighting for their lives after crush as 3,000 people storm sold out gig at o2 academy in Brixton

Roads were closed off in the aftermath of the incident

Cyclist dies after getting trapped under lorry in 'terrible' west London collision

RMT members are going on strike as their TSSA counterparts accept a pay offer

Strike breakthrough: TSSA members at Network Rail take pay deal, but RMT members to walk out after talks break down

The scene in Hayes

Car smashes into house in West London after hitting another vehicle and 'flipping over'

JFK's assassination has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades

Thousands of classified JFK assassination files released to the public for the first time

Tourists are stuck in Machu Picchu

Hundreds of tourists stranded in Machu Picchu amid violent uprising in Peru

The end of the cold snap is in sight

UK shivers in -18C weather and faces weekend snow - but temperatures as high as 13C to follow

1

Charles, William and Kate put on united front at Westminster Abbey carol service held in Queen's honour

Millfield School in Somerset

Parents' outrage as kids at £45,000 per year public school seen giving Nazi salutes while watching play about Hitler

Documents reveal that Hitler wanted to make Bridgnorth the capital of Nazi England.

Bavarian Bridgnorth: Top secret documents reveal that Hitler planned for Shropshire town to be Nazi England's HQ

The search has been called off

Search for Channel migrants called off after 36 hours with four still missing, and teenager among four confirmed dead

Johnny Depp has reprised the role his role from Pirates of the Caribbean to grant the wish of a terminally boy who wanted to speak to his idol, Captain Jack.

Johnny Depp appears as Jack Sparrow in touching video message for terminally-ill child

Putin was mocked as Bellend of the Year

Vladimir Putin named 'Bellend of the Year' with giant penis monument in village of Bell End

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pharmacists have been told they can prescribe other forms of penicillin

Three more children die of Strep A taking total to 19 as pharmacies can give alternative drugs amid shortage fears
TSSA members at Network Rail vote overwhelmingly to accept improved pay deal

TSSA members at Network Rail vote overwhelmingly to accept improved pay deal

Oli McBurnie was cleared over the alleged incident

Sheffield Utd star McBurnie cleared over 'assault on fan' during pitch invasion as lawyer says he has 'stern resting face'
Independence rally

£20m indyref2 budget reallocated to fuel poverty fund after Supreme Court ruling

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for third time

Police have launched a murder investigation

'How can anyone harm a kid?' Locals' grief after deaths of woman and two children, as police launch murder probe
The UK's big freeze won't go quietly.

The UK's big freeze is set to continue as temperatures plummet to -17C in rural Scotland

Woman gets £90,000 after male boss slapped her bottom with a ruler in a staff meeting

Woman who reported bottom-slapping male boss awarded £90,000 compensation

Simon Ling, the head of lifeboats at the RNLI, speaks to LBC.

Teen among four migrants who died in Channel tragedy and at least 12 unaccompanied children rescued
Martin Andrew Dyer, 55, lost his life on Sunday, July 14 near Annecy in the south-east of France.

Brit father-of-four killed while paragliding in the French Alps died 'doing what he loved'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

'Isn't it the other way around?': Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects
Shelagh 15/12/22

'I don't think we'll ever reclaim the streets': Shelagh Fogarty despairs after murder of Zara Aleena
JOB Pat Cullen RCN

RCN General Secretary tells LBC how the govt can end strike action

‘Fine, you’ve got me’: James O’Brien caller struggles to explain why nurses shouldn’t get inflation-linked pay rise

'Ridiculous': James O’Brien rejects caller's suggestion that nurses shouldn't get pay rises
Nick Ferrari 15/12/22

NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

James

James O'Brien rows with caller who compared refugees to bacteria

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized
PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

nick plan

Emily Thornberry diminishes PM's new migration plan to 'a lot of rhetoric'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit