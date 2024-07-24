Russia 'would have to lose over 1.5 million soldiers' to achieve Ukraine war goals, new head of British army claims

24 July 2024, 19:30 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 19:41

A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in the city of Severodonetsk on July 12, 2022
A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in the city of Severodonetsk on July 12, 2022. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Russia will lose over a million men if it continues its attack on Ukraine, the new head of the British army has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

General Sir Roland Walker said Moscow would take another five years to attain their minimum objectives in Ukraine.

The numbers of dead and wounded would top 1.5 million, he said in a speech at the Royal United Services Institute conference in London on Wednesday.

Russia has already lost 550,000 men, either killed, wounded or captured since it invaded, over two and a half years ago.

Sir Roland said that a long war produces "no winners," adding that "it is an utter devastation for both sides and lost generations."

Read more: Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort British Typhoons over Black Sea

Read more: UK must be ready to confront 'deadly quartet' of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, warns defence review chief

Sir Roland Walker
Sir Roland Walker. Picture: Getty

He said the war in Ukraine was "not going well for anyone", adding that success for Moscow would threaten the NATO security alliance.

Sir Roland added: "It has just started in Ukraine, so it must fail in Ukraine, otherwise where does it go next".

If they carry on as they are, it would probably take the Russians five years to grind their way to their minimum objectives of the four oblasts."

This was a reference to the four regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia that Russia claims as its own, and which are under partial Russian control.

Russian soldiers patrol at the Mariupol drama theatre
Russian soldiers patrol at the Mariupol drama theatre. Picture: Getty

Sir Roland said that taking those regions entirely would cause Russian casualties to skyrocket.

He said: "At the current rate of attrition of dead and wounded, that puts them probably well north of 1.5 million people casualties to achieve that, with untold billions of lost equipment.

"There have got to be more things for Russia to worry about than losing the best part of 1.5 to 1.8 million people for a slice of Ukraine, with the way the world is going."

Starmer reassures Zelensky on UK's steadfast support for Ukraine

Ukraine has suggested that it needs to strike into Russian territory in order to turn the tide of the war.

Last week, Keir Starmer rebuffed a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy to fire British missiles deep into Russia. Currently, Ukrainian forces can only fire the missiles in a defensive sense, at targets on Russian soil close to the border.

Sir Roland said he feared that Russia would seek retribution on the many Western countries that have banded together to support Ukraine since the invasion.

He said: "The lesson from history is the Russians don’t forget and they will come back to get their revenge."

It comes after Sir Roland warned in a speech on Tuesday that the UK and its allies are facing a growing threat from an ‘axis of upheaval’ consisting of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, adding that “nothing about the end of the war in Ukraine will change that”.

He said: “If we can double, then triple, our fighting power, any British land force will be able to destroy a force at least three times its size and keep on doing that.

‘Rearm, retool, get serious...’: ex-Nato spokesman's advice to Britain

“That way we will have every confidence in being ready and able to fight anyone and win and it’ll also mean our soldiers have every reason to stay in the Army.

“We can double in three years with a hybrid system, and then triple when the new fighting systems come online.

“We will sense twice as far, decide in half the time, and deliver effects over double the distance with half as many munitions.

“Our Ukrainian partners are beginning to do this with great results now.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli PM Netanyahu Delivers Address To Joint Meeting Of U.S. Congress

Benjamin Netanyahu declares US and Israel 'must stand together' as he delivers speech to Congress

Exclusive
Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics

Athlete who raped 12-year-old British girl shouldn’t be banned from the Olympics, Paula Radcliffe tells LBC

US Israel Netanyahu

Police use pepper spray as protesters march on Capitol ahead of Netanyahu speech

FBI Director Christopher Wray

Trump gunman researched Kennedy assassination, FBI director says

Exclusive
Seven Labour MPs were suspended

Rebel MP who was suspended by Labour over two-child benefit cap vote claims she was ‘bullied’ by party whips

RAF Typhoon at a base In Lincolnshire

Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort British Typhoons over Black Sea

Salman Rushdie

Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie charged with supporting terrorist group

Brits are in for another heatwave

Exact date Brits to bask in mini heatwave as temperatures set to hit 30C

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

Police 'being supported by counter-terror officers' as they investigate stabbing of soldier outside barracks

Ayub Qassim, who was one of the last people to see Jay Slater alive, has broken his silence about the case in a YouTube live broadcast.

Mystery man who was one of the last people to see Jay Slater alive breaks silence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress

The Eiffel Tower is visible behind a blue flag that reads 'Paris 2024'

French authorities foil several plots to ‘destabilise’ the Paris Olympics

Starmer and Sunak focused on agreements rather than differences in the Labour leader's first PMQs

Starmer and Sunak play nice in Labour leader's first Prime Minister's Questions

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation.

'She wanted to save dressage': Whistleblower defends leaking footage of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse

The video shows police kicking a man on the ground

Shocking video shows police officer kicking man's head in Manchester Airport after 'officers punched to the ground'

Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, Birmingham, died from complications resulting from drowning in the River Arrow on July 22

Boy, 8, drowns in River Arrow in Warwickshire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stanton and Poole were discovered in July 2022

Prison guard who had sex with inmate in storeroom before having his baby is spared jail

Nepal Plane Crash

18 dead after plane slips off runway and crashes at Nepal airport

Airliner or Passenger plane Indigo Airbus A320 neo landing to airport next to the beach. airplane flies extremely low over the sea beach.

Airline becomes first to let women choose not to sit with men - but move gets mixed reaction
Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood in 2018

Clint Eastwood's partner Christina Sandera died from a heart attack, death certificate reveals
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits
The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage (Richard Drew/AP)

CrowdStrike blames bug that led to global tech outage

Keir Starmer on Wednesday

Starmer says crisis in public finances 'more severe than we first thought' in first PMQs since entering No10
Scene of accident at an entrance to the Angkor Thom temple (Thmey Thmey Online News via AP)

One dead and statues damaged after tree falls at Angkor temple complex in storm

Eluned Morgan is set to become the new leader of Welsh Labour and the likely first minister of Wales, after no other candidates entered the race.

Baroness Eluned Morgan set to be new Welsh First Minister and first woman to lead Wales

Hannah Ingram-Moore's company faces being struck off

Captain Tom's daughter's company faces being struck off, in latest blow to Hannah Ingram-Moore

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Frogmore Cottage remains empty

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit