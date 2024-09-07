MI6 and CIA chiefs warn Russia is waging 'reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe'

MI6 and CIA chiefs warn Russia is waging 'reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe'. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Chiefs at MI6 and the CIA have warned of a 'reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe' currently being waged by Russia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on the subject of international sabotage, Sir Richard Moore and Bill Burns said an "unprecedented array of threats" faced the West - highlighting the greatest risk of shift in the world order since the Cold War.

The warning from the chiefs at British and US intelligence came as Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin claimed he wants 'infectious' Kamala Harris to win the upcoming US election over Donald Trump.

The intelligence chiefs cited a spate of mysterious sabotage and arson attacks on major infrastructure in the UK, Germany and the Baltics in recent months.

They also described China as "the principal intelligence and geopolitical challenge of the 21st century" as part of the interview with the Financial Times.

It comes as the US accused Russia of using social media to spread misinformation across the world, with the pair speaking of the Kremlin's "cynical use of technology to spread lies and disinformation designed to drive wedges between us".

Novo-Ogaryovo, Russia. 06th Sep, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council September 6, 2024 in Novo-Ogaryovo, Moscow Oblast, Russia. Credit: Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin Pool/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Sir Richard and Mr Burns also underlined the "resurgent" danger Islamic State posed to the West.

"Today, we cooperate in a contested international system where our two countries face an unprecedented array of threats," Sir Richard and Mr Burns wrote.

Read more: Masked arsonist who stoked fire at migrant hotel handed longest sentence yet in UK riots

Read more: Moment thief on e-bike snatches phone from woman's hand on Oxford Street as UK mobile thefts soar

"There is no question that the international world order - the balanced system that has led to relative peace and stability and delivered rising living standards, opportunities and prosperity - is under threat in a way we haven't seen since the Cold War," they said.

The pair outlined the ongoing threats to democracy from the likes of Islamic State and Russia, noting the "special relationship" between the UK and US was more important than ever.

"Trust, openness, constructive challenge, friendship," they said.

On the subject of Russia's war in Ukraine, the pair said: "Staying the course is more vital than ever. Putin will not succeed in extinguishing Ukraine's sovereignty and independence."

Noting the importance of technology on the battlefield, they added: "Ukraine has been the first war of its kind to combine open-source software with cutting-edge battlefield technology, harnessing commercial and military satellite imagery, drone technology, high and low sophistication cyber warfare, social media, open-source intelligence, uncrewed aerial and seaborne vehicles and information operations - as well as human and signals intelligence - at such incredible pace and scale. Most of all, it has underlined the imperative to adapt, experiment and innovate."

"These characteristics can be relied upon into the next century, as can our shared determination to remain champions for global peace and security."