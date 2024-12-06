Russia 'to fire its hypersonic Oreshnik missiles from Belarus next year', Putin claims in chilling warning

6 December 2024, 15:39

Putin said during a meeting with Lukashenko that the Oreshnik ballistic missile (not pictured) could be fired from Belarus
Putin said during a meeting with Lukashenko that the Oreshnik ballistic missile (not pictured) could be fired from Belarus. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Russia could launch its hypersonic missiles from Belarus next year, Vladimir Putin has claimed in a chilling warning to the West.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russian president said that it was "feasible" for the intermedia-range ballistic missiles to be launched from the territory of its ally, which is directly north of Ukraine and also borders Poland, Latvia and Lithuania - all three of which are EU and NATO members.

The Oreshnik missile that Russia fired in November at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro was launched from a range in the Astrakhan region, in the south-west of the country - several hundreds of miles further east than Belarus.

Speaking at a summit in Minsk with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, Mr Putin said: "As for the possibility of deploying such, frankly speaking, formidable weapons as the Oreshnik on the territory of Belarus: since we have today signed an agreement on security guarantees using all available forces and means, I consider the deployment of such systems as the Oreshnik on the territory of the Republic of Belarus to be feasible.

He added: "I think this will become possible in the second half of next year, as serial production of these systems in Russia increases and as these missile systems enter service with the Russian strategic forces."

Read more: China and Russia's naval 'Arctic alliance' poses chilling threat to the West, Pentagon warns

Read more: Putin's war in Ukraine has 'not been worth it', Russian Ambassador to the UK tells LBC

Putin with Lukashenko on Friday
Putin with Lukashenko on Friday. Picture: Getty

Russia has claimed that the Oreshnik 'hazel tree' missile is incapable of being intercepted, although some military experts have cast doubt on this, citing Israeli and American air defence systems.

Putin said in November that the missile strikes were a response to Ukraine using Western long-range missiles on Russian territory for the first time earlier this month.

Some commentators dispute this, arguing that the attacks would have been planned for longer.

He said: "Of course, we will respond to the ongoing strikes on Russian territory with long-range Western-made missiles, as has already been said, including by possibly continuing to test the Oreshnik in combat conditions.

"At present, the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff are selecting targets to hit on Ukrainian territory. These could be military facilities, defence and industrial enterprises, or decision-making centres in Kyiv."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, background, lead the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, background, lead the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State. Picture: Alamy

Putin also warned that Russia could use the new missile to strike military facilities of Kyiv's Western allies that allow Ukraine to use their weapons for attacks on Russian territory.

It comes as Russia's top diplomat said that Moscow does not want a war with the United States but will use "all means" to defend its interests.

Speaking with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Sergei Lavrov argued that while Russia and the US are officially not at war, Washington's permission for Ukraine to use American longer-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory marked a dangerous escalation.

"It is obvious that the Ukrainians would not be able to do what they're doing with long-range modern weapons without direct participation of the American servicemen. And this is dangerous, no doubt about this," he said, adding that the Western belief that Russia's red lines could be "moved again and again" is "a very serious mistake".

Mr Lavrov, the world's longest-serving foreign minister who has been in the job for 20 years, said that a recent Russian strike on Ukraine with a new hypersonic intermediate range ballistic missile called Oreshnik was a signal to the West that Russia is prepared to use all means to achieve its goals in Ukraine.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine fears what Trump could mean for their war with Russia

"The message which we wanted to send by testing in real action this hypersonic system is that we will be ready to do anything to defend our legitimate interests," he said.

"The United States, and the allies of the United States who also provide these long-range weapons to the Kyiv regime, they must understand that we would be ready to use any means not to allow them to succeed in what they call strategic defeat of Russia."

Mr Lavrov said Russia had issued a warning to the US about the Oreshnik launch 30 minutes before it happened using an automated system used to exchange such advance notices.

He said that "we hate even to think about war with the United States, which will take nuclear character", but he warned that any potential exchange of nuclear strikes between Russia and Nato allies in Europe will inevitably escalate into a wider conflict in which the US will be targeted.

Dnipro was hit with the Oreshnik missile last month
Dnipro was hit with the Oreshnik missile last month. Picture: Alamy

"To speak about limited exchange of nuclear strikes is an invitation to disaster, which we don't want to have," Mr Lavrov said.

Speaking about the Kremlin conditions for a potential peace deal, he reaffirmed Mr Putin's demand that Ukraine should pull back its forces from the four regions that Russia annexed in September 2022 and renounce its bid to join Nato.

He added that any peace agreement must secure the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine.

Asked about his view of Donald Trump, Mr Lavrov described him as "a very strong person, a person who wants results, who doesn't like procrastination on anything."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

TikTok signage

TikTok facing ban in the US after losing court fight over links to China

Nine of his victims were students at Lagan College and two were teenage Army cadets.

Former school welfare officer handed three-year sentence for sexually assaulting teen girls

Leanne McDonnell was accused of owning a banned dog (dog pictured is not the animal in question).

Stratford deadly dog attack victim named after being savaged by 'dangerous fighting dog'

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama poses for photo during an interview in Osaka on February 4, 2016. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 54-year-old Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

'I have been to hell and back': Heartbreaking final message as Japan’s ‘most beautiful woman’ found dead in bathtub

Calin Georgescu was due to face off against a pro-EU candidate on Sunday

Romania orders rerun of election first round won by far-right pro-Russia candidate after 'Kremlin interference'

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders

Elon Musk gave £16m to super PAC promoting Trump’s position on abortion

Inquests into the deaths of the five people killed in the helicopter crash will begin next month.

Leicester stadium helicopter disaster inquest to start next month - six years after tragedy

Exclusive
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

YMCA 'has never been a gay anthem' claims Village People songwriter

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

Calin Georgescu

Romania’s top court annuls presidential vote won by far-right candidate

Valdo Calocane

Valdo Calocane's Nottingham attack conviction prompts sentencing overhaul for 'diminished responsibility' killers

Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.

Lincolnshire Police moved to 'special measures' over 'significant service failures'

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson

Smirking assassin 'arrived in New York by bus' weeks before healthcare CEO's killing - as NYPD manhunt continues

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

The Simorgh, or 'Phoenix', rocket blasts off

Iran says it conducted successful space launch in programme criticised by West

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mo Farah pictured last month

Mo Farah 'pursued for cash' by man whose name he was given when trafficked to the UK as a child
Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in apparent 'hit and run'

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in 4x4 'hit and run'

Hongchi Xiao was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of Danielle Carr-Gomm.

Alternative healer jailed after grandmother died at slapping therapy workshop

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a former Debenhams in Kent.

Girl, 12, third child arrested on suspicion of arson over ex-Debenhams fire

Farmers running for cover after police fired tear gas at a protest

Police in India clash with farmers during protest march over crop prices

Xi Jinping, left, and Vladimir Putin right, are striking closer military ties in the Arctic region.

China and Russia's naval 'Arctic alliance' poses chilling threat to the West, Pentagon warns
South Korea's ruling party chief has called for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional power after his attempt to declare martial law.

South Korea's ruling party leader calls for suspension of president after attempt to impose martial law
APTOPIX South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s ruling party chief backs suspension of presidential powers of Yoon

David Perdue

Trump names former Georgia senator as his choice for ambassador to China

Bruce Willis health update as Demi Moore shares details of Hollywood star's condition

Demi Moore issues Bruce Willis health update as she shares new details of Hollywood star's condition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service
Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News