Russia 'recruiting far-right extremists' to launch attacks against Nato nations

12 May 2024, 15:35 | Updated: 12 May 2024, 15:45

Russia is said to be recruiting far right extremists in the West
Russia is said to be recruiting far right extremists in the West. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Russia is understood to be recruiting far-right extremists to launch attacks against the West.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Extremists recruited by Russian GRU agents have been responsible for a series of attacks in several Nato nations over the last six months, intelligence sources have said.

Militants considered "pro-Russia, pro-Putin and very violent" are being taken on by undercover officers as well as the Wagner group, according to the Telegraph.

It comes after the Home Office said Britain will expel the Russian defence attaché for spying for the Kremlin.

Home Secretary James Cleverly also closed several buildings used by the Putin regime and promised a cap on the amount of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK.

A source told National Security News: “The GRU are cultivating a network of Right-wing terrorists to deploy against Nato targets.

“These attacks are already happening and have been going on for a while in various Nato countries and the UK is definitely on the target list.

Read more: Putin is ready to launch invasion of Nato nations to test West, warns Polish spy boss

Read more: Putin warns of 'global' war during Russian Victory Day rant - but only one tank paraded as Ukraine conflict rages on

“Attacks may have taken place in the US and have occurred in Germany.

“Intelligence agencies are now actively warning their governments that the threat is very real.

“Right-wing extremists are being targeted because they are the group in the political spectrum who are pro-Russia, pro-Putin and very violent. 

“There is also a lot of covert contact between Right-wing groups in different countries.”

Ex-military intelligence officer on why Putin won't stop at Ukraine

It comes after the head of Poland's counterintelligence service warned that Vladimir Putin is ready to launch an invasion of Nato nations and annex parts of Estonia and Sweden to test the West.

Jarosław Stróżyk said Putin is in a position where he could begin planning a small-scale invasion but is holding back due to the West's response to the attack in Ukraine.

"Putin is certainly already prepared for some mini-operation against one of the Baltic countries, for example, to enter the famous Narva [municipality in Estonia] or to land on one of the Swedish islands," Mr Stróżyk told Polish paper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

He added: "What the West is doing together to support Ukraine shows him that in the event of an attack on Nato, the Western response would be even greater."

Several member states have already begun alerting citizens about potential Russian aggression.

Poland has said it is ready to host nuclear weapons on their borders if asked to by Nato.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said: "Russia is increasingly militarising Kaliningrad. Recently it has been relocating its nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"If our allies decide to deploy nuclear arms on our territory as part of nuclear sharing, to reinforce Nato's eastern flank, we are ready to do so.

"I've already talked about it several times. I must admit that when asked about it, I declared our readiness."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touch down in Lagos

Harry and Meghan welcomed on runway by Nigerian dignitaries as three-day Lagos visit begins

Flooded land

Flash floods caused by heavy rain and cold lava flow kill 37 in Indonesia

Auriol Grey leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London

'Total miscarriage of justice': Family furious after disabled pedestrian, 50, has manslaughter conviction overturned

Two women died and four people were injured in a house fire

Third man arrested after two women killed and four people injured in Wolverhampton house fire

Finger wrestling

German men compete for title in battle of the strongest fingers

Anita Mukhey

Pictured: Woman, 66, stabbed to death in Edgware after thief 'tried to steal her bag'

Collapsed building

Thousands evacuated in path of renewed Russian ground offensive

Jess Phillips has called for an investigation into claims against Natalie Elphicke

Jess Phillips calls for independent investigation into Natalie Elphicke lobbying claims

Thunderstorms are set to hit today

Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning as thunderstorms to strike UK

Labour defector Natalie Elphicke has denied claims that she tried to lobby the Justice Secretary over the trial of her sex offender ex-husband.

'Traitors never sleep well': Deputy foreign sec hits out at Natalie Elphicke as Labour backs her over 'lobbying' claims

Meghan Markle has revealed how much she loves being a mum

'I love being a mum': Meghan says she has fulfilled a 'dream' of becoming a parent

Nepal Kami Rita

Everest guide scales peak for 29th time

Madeleine McCann's family shared a message to mark her 21st birthday.

Madeleine McCann's parents share heartbreaking message to mark her 21st birthday

Palestinians in mourning

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza as Hamas regroups in areas cleared months ago

Man casts ballot

Catalans vote in regional election set to gauge support for separatist movement

Gitanas Nauseda

Lithuania holds presidential election as anxieties rise over Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wildfire smoke

Wildfire forces thousands to evacuate homes in British Columbia

Roger Corman

Little Shop of Horrors director and Oscar winner Roger Corman dies aged 98

Israel has ordered more residents to leave Rafah

Gaza ceasefire possible 'tomorrow' if Hamas frees hostages, says Joe Biden

King Charles is understood to have offered Harry a royal residence for his trip to the UK

King Charles 'offered Harry royal residence' for his UK visit but he 'turned it down' following snub
Indonesia Bus Accident

At least 11 dead in Indonesia bus crash after brakes apparently failed – police

Maryland Bridge Collapse

Crews prepare for controlled demolition at bridge collapse site

Obit Roger Corman

Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and ‘King of the Bs’, dies aged 98

Nine-month-olds are now eligible for free childcare even though ministers don't know how many parents will use it.

Nine-month-olds now eligible for free childcare even though ministers do not know how many parents will use it
MALMÖ, SWEDEN 20240512Loreen hands over the trophy to Nemo, Switzerland who won the final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Jessica Gow / TT / Code 10070

Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest after days of chaos over Israel's participation amid Gaza war
Helen Flanagan has opened up after a 'psychosis' she experienced after the breakdown of her relationship with ex-football ace Scott Sinclair.

Helen Flanagan opens up on 'psychotic' mental health episode after split from long-term partner Scott Sinclair

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour
King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit