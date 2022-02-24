Breaking News

Russia set to be stripped of the Champions League final over Ukraine invasion

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Stephen Rigley

Uefa is to hold an emergency meeting to discuss moving the Champions League final from St Petersburg following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

European football's governing body has come under massive pressure to switch club soccer's showpiece final due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The match is scheduled to be held at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg on May 28 but Russia's invasion means that it is highly likely the game will be moved with Wembley one of the possible alternative venues.

A UEFA statement said: "Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions."

Currently there are four Premier League teams still in the competition - current holders Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Yesterday Foreign Secretary on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast foreign secretary Liz Truss called for a boycott of the final if it is held in St Petersburg.

And members on Thursday members of the European parliament wrote to Uefa calling for an extraordinary meeting, to discuss not only moving the final but terminating sponsorship arrangements with the Russian gas company Gazprom.