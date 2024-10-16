Russia ‘suspected of planting bomb’ on plane to the UK that caused warehouse fire

Russia ‘suspected of planting bomb’ on plane to the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Russia is suspected of “planting a bomb” on a plane to Britain that later caught fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham.

Counter-terrorism police are investigating whether the fire has connections to the Kremlin, according to reports.

No one was injured in the blaze on 22 July at a warehouse in the Birmingham suburb Minworth, with local firefighters putting it out.

These reports come just days after a similar incident in Leipzig, Germany, where a device set to be placed on a plane caught fire at a different DHL facility.

“We can confirm that officers from counter-terrorism policing are investigating an incident at a commercial premises in Midpoint Way, Minworth,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the Guardian.

DHL Company Logo Warehouse Building Logistics Distribution Center Leipzig Hub, Germany Europe. Picture: Alamy

“On Monday July 22, a package at the location caught alight. It was dealt with by staff and the local fire brigade at the time and there were no reports of any injuries or significant damage caused.”

Counter-terrorism police fear that these incidents are part of a wider campaign by Russian spies across Europe.

Thomas Haldenwang, the head of Germany’s domestic intelligence services, revealed the Leipzig incident earlier this week.

“We are observing aggressive behaviour by the Russian intelligence services [that is] putting people’s lives at risk. It affects all areas of our free society,” Mr Haldenwang said.

It is not immediately apparent what Putin’s army of spies could hope to achieve if they did plant these devices.

“Officers are liaising with other European law enforcement partners to identify whether this may or may not be connected to any other similar-type incidents across Europe,” the Met police spokesperson added.